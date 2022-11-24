Forest Lake
Turkey Trot
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake will hold its annual Turkey Trot 5K beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration on Thursday will begin at 8:15 a.m. The starting line of the race is at the Forest Lake City Center, and the route will be the Hardwood Creek Trail. Registration is $25 for an adult and $10 for a student or child. Proceeds will go to Rangers Supporting Rangers. Pre-registration can be done online at forestlakerotary.org.
Santa photos
The Forest Lake Masonic Lodge will host a Santa Claus photo opportunity from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the lodge. Attendees can take a photo with Santa, but parents should bring their own camera or phone to do so. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies. Participants may bring a donation or offering for Lakes Center for Youth and Families.
Wood carvers club
The Lakes Area Wood Carvers will host its annual Christmas party at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Forest Lake Senior Center. Members will display their woodwork at the party and bring desserts to share. Individuals interested in woodcarving are welcome.
Hometown Holiday
The City of Forest Lake will host its annual Hometown Holiday event from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the city center, with the tree lighting ceremony from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a Santa photo opportunity, movie and holiday activities available at the city center before the tree lighting ceremony. The tree, located at 95 East Broadway will be lit at 5 p.m. following a musical performance from the high school choir, and a dance performance from Dance Tech dancers. Attendees can bring non-perishable food or toys for donation to the tree ceremony.
Painting class
Forest Lake Area Schools Community Education will host a paint-along evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. The instructor will guide the class of adults how to create the 16”x20” painting. Admission is $35 per person. There is a $5 supply fee that will be payable to the instructor. Registration can be done online at tinyurl.com/3ajmtjrs.
Christmas concert
The Community Co. will host a Christmas concert featuring Jordan Smith, the winner of The Voice in 2015, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at Lakes International Language Academy’s upper campus. Tickets are $31 per person and can be purchased online at thecommunityco.church/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.
Columbus
Comedy shows
Running Aces Casino will host two comedy shows, with the first at 6:30 p.m. and second at 9 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 10. The headlining comedian is Michael Thorne, featuring Trevor Anderson. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 on the day of the show. There is no dinner and a show option. Tickets can be purchased online at runaces.com/entertainment/comedy-shows.
Linwood
Thanksgiving meal
Linwood Covenant Church will host a Thanksgiving meal beginning at noon on Thursday, Nov. 24. Takeout meals will be offered at 12:30 p.m. from Linwood Covenant Church. Attendees can make reservations by calling 651-464-1986 or email mmlcc6565@gmail.com.
Craft fair
The Linwood Community and Senior Center will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a holiday craft station set up for children to make cards for local seniors at senior living homes in the area. Individuals interested in having a booth to sell crafts can email srcenter@linwoodtownship.org for more details.
Wyoming
Tree lighting
The city of Wyoming will host its annual tree lighting ceremony beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Railroad Park. There will be holiday trees, light displays, fire pits and a Santa meet and greet.
Tree lighting
The Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization will host a Love Lights Tree Lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wyoming. The organizers will read a list of individuals who are being honored at the lighting. Attendees can submit a name, in exchange for a donation fee, to be honored at the ceremony by Friday, Nov. 25. Forms to submit a name can be picked up at 5200 Fairview Blvd., Wyoming. For more information call 651-982-7773.
Scandia
Vinterlights
The Scandia-Marine Lions Club will host its Vinterlights event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 around town. There will be a home Christmas decorating contest (homes must enter before noon on Sunday). At the Scandia Community Center there will be live music all day, and the Lions will be collecting non-perishable food. At 5 p.m., lights at the community center, Gammelgarden Museum and Elim Lutheran Church will be lit. More information can be found online at scandiamarinelions.org/event/vinterlights-2022.
Winter concert
The Unexpected Company Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Elim Lutheran Church. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at ucchorale.org/current-season.
Santa breakfast
The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a Santa Claus breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Scandia Community Center. There will be eggs, sausage and potato cakes served. Santa will be available to take photos. Attendees should bring non-perishable food, eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate.
Lucia Dagen
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host its annual Lucia Dagen prayer services at 6 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 to mark the start of the Christmas season.
Coffee gathering
Gammelgarden of Scandia will host Annie’s Coffee Parties from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Dec 10 and Dec. 17. There will be three courses of bread, fruit cakes and Swedish Jul cookies accompanying the coffee. Swedish Jul stories will be shared between the courses. Registration is $15 per adult and $10 per child ages 5 to 12. Pre-registration can be done by calling 651-433-5053.
Lake Elmo
Full-moon hike
Washington County Parks will host a full moon hike from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Hikers can expect a three-mile hike around Eagle Point Lake in cold December weather and should dress accordingly. Attendees will meet at the Eagle Point Trailhead. Admission is a $7 park entry permit if the hiker does not have an annual park pass.
Lindstrom
Holiday craft fair
There will be a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Lindstrom Community Center. Christmas-themed goods and crafts will be sold at the fair. The local Boy Scouts will be selling wreaths, garland and baked goods. Admission is free.
