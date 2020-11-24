A four-week “pause” also affects entertainment venues, social gatherings
Gov. Tim Walz announced a four-week “pause” on certain activities and businesses on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations skyrocket across the state, and concerns grow over a lack of available beds for critical care patients.
The “pause,” as he is calling it, will last for four weeks starting on Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:59 p.m. and lasting until Friday, Dec. 18.
Walz’s restrictions will affect in-person social gatherings, as gatherings with individuals outside your household are prohibited; bars and restaurants are dialed back to take-out and delivery service only; gyms, fitness studios, entertainment venues, similar establishments will need to close; and adult and youth sports are paused. All other current restrictions also remain in effect.
“We are at a breaking point,” Walz said. “As hospitals near the crisis of turning away new patients, continuing as things are is simply not sustainable. The actions announced today (Nov. 16) will help prevent more families from losing a loved one and ensure our hospitals can treat those who fall ill. While these actions mean incredible hardship for many, they are the fastest way to recover our economy, keep our kids in school, and get back to the activities we love.”
As restaurants get ready to close up their doors to in-person dining for the second time this year, some owners are worried about what this will mean for business. Vannelli’s on the Lake owner Ron Vanelli said they had already taken a hit once the weather started growing colder.
“Since outdoor seating ended because of the weather, people are not coming back inside like we hoped we would. Business is down before this happened, and I think it’s a lot worse after,” Vannelli said. His greatest frustration with the order was the lack of communication and the short time table between the announcement and the closure.
“There was just no consideration given to how long it takes to prepare to shut down, for the employees to understand what’s going on. [There was] no communication about unemployment. There are a lot of concerns for the employees, and restaurants that have to order food, or now dump food,” he said.
He made the decision to close his restaurant during the pause most of the week, opening on just Fridays and Saturdays.
Keegan Hofeld, the owner of Evergreen Coffee House in Wyoming, doesn’t know how to feel about the shutdown.
“It’s gotten to the point with COVID that there are so many different opinions on so many different sides with so many different variables,” Hofeld said. “I’ve kind of given up trying to find out what is actually true and I’m just rolling with it at this point and whatever happens, happens.”
Hofeld also shared how this will impact his business directly and his hope that the pause will only last four weeks.
“We luckily have a drive-through so at least we have that,” Hofeld said. “It will definitely slow us up. We’ll definitely be hurting. It’s already our slow time of the year, so it’s going to be rougher than it was last time, but if it’s only going to be four weeks, then that’s going to be a lot less than it was last time.”
David Suddath, the owner of Mallards in Forest Lake, said he’s in survival mode just a short while after transitioning to 50% capacity.
“You’re just trying to survive. As a restaurant, margins are pretty small anyway, so you’re just trying to survive and operate in the takeout or delivery mode,” Suddath said. “[You are] just trying to figure a way to give people as many hours or jobs as you can without losing your business. It doesn’t do anyone any good if we go out of business.”
Mallards’ plan includes a change to its menu and offering more family-size portions so that residents can get a meal for the whole family as they transition from in-person dining.
Evergreen Coffee House will continue to utilize its drive-through and have a walk-up window for customers.
Suddath also discussed the time table of the pause, stating that he has doubts it will only last four weeks.
“Most of us in the restaurant business don’t trust that it’s only going to be four weeks,” Suddath said. “So that’s a big concern, especially for all of our staff and families that live paycheck to paycheck. I mean, Christmas is pretty important to everybody, so that’s a big concern.”
Similar to restaurants, fitness centers, dance studios and recreational centers are also on the list of paused businesses.
Robin Lind, the owner of Dance Tech Studios in Forest Lake, understands why the shutdown came, but felt that dance studios were targeted unfairly.
“I think he’s doing the right thing. I think it needs to happen, as hard as it is,” Lind said. “Health and safety is the most important thing for sure, and we [at Dance Tech] are used to being on Zoom, because we were in the beginning for a couple of months.”
However, while Lind does think it’s the right thing to do, she is still frustrated with the decision.
“The one thing that’s frustrating to me is that some things still get to be open,” Lind said.
She said to her knowledge, no one from Walz’s team visited dance studios to see how they are operating safely. Dance Tech Studios has been taking precautions to make sure that the dancers are remaining safe and has not had anyone, that the studio staff know of, getting sick from within the building.
“It’s frustrating, but yet at the same time do I think, ‘We need to be shut down’ — I don’t,” Lind said. “Just because we are doing things so safe and our clientele is controlled and we know who is coming in, the dancers are so smart and considerate. If someone is not feeling good or someone in the family is sick, they are staying home.”
Walz has said that he is following the data to make his decision, and according to the Minnesota Department of Health, the businesses being shutdown are the places it believes the coronavirus is likely to be spread the most.
Facilities allowed to remain open include hair salons, grocery stores, churches, schools and child care facilities. Wedding and funeral services may be held in accordance with previous safety standards, but wedding receptions are restricted.
As the holidays come around the corner, Forest Lake business and restaurant owners hope to make it through what could be another long shutdown.
“We’ll make it through just like we did last time. It’s hard because the kids’ mental health is what I worry about the most,” Lind said. “Especially our competition dancers. Dance is their whole life for many of them, and it’s the way that they get joy, and I saw it really take its toll in the spring.”
