When I was growing up, every Monday night my sisters and I would gather around the TV to watch our favorite show, “Little House on the Prairie.”
The series premiered on NBC in 1974 and ended in 1983 and was one of the most watched shows on television. Today, the show is still popular, spanning generations of fans.
Set in the late 1800s, the show follows the trials, tribulations and triumphs of the Ingalls family — Charles, Caroline, Mary, Laura and Carrie (and later adopted children Albert, James and Cassandra) — who settle down in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, on the banks of Plum Creek.
The townspeople are a big part of the show. Mrs. Oleson is the rich snob, her daughter Nellie is the “mean girl” (mainly because she was raised that way) and you have the beloved Dr. Baker, Rev. Alden and school teacher Miss Beadle among others who come and go throughout the years.
The show is loosely based on the “Little House” books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder and dealt with conflicting issues such as child abuse, drug addiction, alcoholism, financial struggles and racism. The show also was very emotional at times, and during almost every episode it’s hard not to tear up. An old friend of mine used to call it “Little Bawl Baby on the Prairie.” It’s funny because I caught him watching it a few times and, guess what, he had tears in his eyes.
Lately, I was thinking how “Little House” is so relatable to the challenges people are facing now in 2020. There were episodes called “Plague” and “Quarantine,” which are very similar to what we are dealing with now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Song of Solomon” is an episode about an African American boy named Solomon who is from a family of former slaves who comes through Walnut Grove and is taken in by the Ingalls family. A key scene in the episode is when Solomon asks Charles, “Would you rather be a Black man and live to be 100, or a white man and live to be 50?” Charles (played by Michael Landon) doesn’t answer the question, but the reaction on Charles’ face pretty much says it all.
I don’t really have a favorite episode, because they are all so good, but these are three of my favorites.
‘If I Should Wake Before I Die’
A woman named Amy Hearn is about to celebrate her 80th birthday and she wants to see her children. She decides to “fake her death” and have a funeral in place of her birthday party. Hearn states that it’s OK for someone to miss a birthday or a holiday, but heaven forbid you miss a funeral. She wanted to see her children when she was alive, not when she was dead. This made sense to me, because when children leave the nest, they go off and live their own lives. Our busy schedules keep us from spending time with the people we love and someday it might be too late.
‘I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away’
This one is an emotional roller-coaster. Charles and Caroline are devastated to learn that their eldest daughter Mary is going blind. Charles struggles to find the words to tell her and wonders why God is doing this to her. Mary soon goes blind and feels sorry for herself. She is sent away to a school for the blind where she learns to accept her blindness. Back in Walnut Grove, the town is dying and people are being forced to pack up and leave. Charles tells his friend Jonathan Garvey: “Life is a funny thing. If you would have told me a couple of weeks ago that the mill was shut down and the grange was collapsing, I’d be the most upset man you ever saw. Now, I don’t even care. It doesn’t mean a thing. I just wonder how much our lives are spent worrying about things that just don’t mean anything.”
‘The Legend of Black Jake’
This is a light-hearted and funny episode involving two dim-witted bank robbers, kidnapping and a man with a black hood. Mrs. Oleson’s husband, Nels, is kidnapped, and the perpetrators send her a ransom note (I think $100), which she refuses to pay. Needless to say, Nels is not happy. He feels his life is worth more than a measly $100. The events throughout the episode will make you laugh. I know I did.
I recently saw an interview on CBS Sunday Morning with Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the series. She said the keys to the show were four things: compassion, community, faith and love.
So if you need a little comfort in your life, tune in to “Little House.” I guarantee you won’t be disappointed (just keep a box of tissues nearby). The show has been in reruns since the series ended and it has never been off the air, which is truly an amazing feat.
