On June 15, 2020, at 8:31 a.m., the Linwood Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at the 8400 block of 239 Ln. NE in Linwood. Firefighters located a 73-year-old woman inside of the home not breathing. Firefighters removed the woman from the home and distinguished the fire. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at M Health Fairview in Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

