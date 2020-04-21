Linwood Township held a special board meeting to discuss the hours and duties of the township staff during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, April 7.
Each staff member was asked to submit a report of what’s been done since the last meeting and future work they each plan to do.
A submission by Sandy Lathrop, Linwood Township’s office assistant, stated that most of her current duties are not time sensitive and could be done after the stay-at-home order is lifted. The septic pumping letters that were scheduled to be mailed soon will generate many phone calls, and swimming pool inspections are not essential services, so these two mailings will wait until Lathrop is back in the office on a regular basis. Based on information provided by Lathrop, the board unanimously approved a temporary layoff for Lathrop until further notice.
Pamela Hoppe, the senior center coordinator, submitted a list of projects she would like to accomplish while the senior center is closed, as well as matters that would need to be dealt with if she were to be laid off. Based on the information provided by Hoppe, the board unanimously approved a temporary lay off for Hoppe. The senior center phones will roll to the office and medical ride requests will be directed to the Linwood Covenant Church. As part of the Food for People recycling program, on-site staff instead of volunteers will be responsible for picking up day old bread from certain grocery stores and delivering it to the senior center.
Board member Michael Halliday said that these are only temporary layoffs, due entirely to the pandemic and not intended to be a permanent reduction in staff.
Fire Chief Darryl Ballman said three firefighters are under self-quarantine, Ballman said. No more information was given due to privacy conerns. He said that the fire department has good succession plans in place and has developed a contingency policy. Ballman stated that he has also been in contact with M Health, which will be taking over the area’s ambulance service on June 1.
Because of the recycling center being closed to the public, Paul Deuth has been assisting Tony DeChaine in the public works department. Each employee provided the board with their list of recent accomplishments as well as the jobs they are planning to get done over the next month. The public works department has minimal physical contact with the public and the Township delayed the hiring of the open position for a second public works employee due to the social distancing recommendations. The board unanimously approved to have public works employees DeChaine and Deuth keep working 40 hours per week and have them turn in weekly progress sheets.
The treasurer, Andrea Nekowitsch, is currently performing her payroll and other financial duties remotely. The board voted unanimously to allow Nekowitsch to continue to work 20 hours from home.
Mike Jungbauer, the Linwood Township building official, provided a report showing he has been working on building permits, studying the new building code, and finishing all aspects of the zoning ordinance. With the chair and vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Committee reviewing the Municode proofs, ordinance work for the committee has been suspended until the end of the April. Jungbauer stated that while he has no problem working from home, he felt he was very productive in the office setting. Jungbauer also expressed to human resources that he would like to reduce his hours to three days per week. In an effort to reduce cross contamination of office staff, the board agreed to schedule only one person in the office at a time. The phones are currently being handled jointly by on-site and off-site personnel. The board unanimously voted to have Jungbauer work Monday, Thursday and Friday in the office.
Because some of the laid off staff duties have shifted to Pam Olson, the Linwood Township clerk, technology issues still need to be dealt with. Olson requested to remain at 40 hours per week. Ongoing clerk responsibilities such as meetings, correspondences, record-keeping, and the annual financial audit, in addition to the coordinating the Municode revisions, updating the cemetery software records, and preparing for upcoming elections will be projects that Olson is planning to do during the next month. Olson is able to perform many of her duties and answer phones remotely. The board unanimously voted to have Olson continue working her regular hours, working Tuesday and Wednesday in the office and Monday, Thursday and Friday from home.
The topic of whether to reinstate committee meetings was tabled until the next regular Linwood Township Board meeting held Tuesday, April 14.
