Forest Lake, MN (55025)

Today

Snow likely. High 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.