The Linwood Lake Improvement Association will host its second annual game of Ice Bocce, a cross between curling and bocce ball, on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Linwood Lake.  Money raised from the event goes to the Linwood Lake Improvement Association to help combat invasive species and keep up lake health. Teams of four can sign up for $44 per person at linwoodlake.org. 

