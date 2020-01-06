Former FLAS superintendent named executive director

The board of directors of Lakes Center for Youth and Families recently approved Linda Madsen as Executive Director. Madsen succeeds Matt Howard, who suffered a debilitating auto accident in October of 2018.  Madsen has been the interim director since Howard’s accident. Howard was hopeful to return to his position, but it became evident the injuries he sustained would prevent him from doing so. 

“Matt has helped the agency grow and thrive in our community and we are deeply appreciative of his many contributions,” Jim Schoppenhorst, LC4YF board chair, said in a press release. 

Madsen spent 36 years in education, most recently as the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools for eight years. Prior to her working at LC4YF, she served LC4YF’s board of directors. 

Load comments