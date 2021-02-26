The Lakes International Language Academy swim team ran into a buzz saw when it competed against the Blake School on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
In years past the Dragons had competed against Blake’s junior varsity, but in this meet LILA took on the varsity. The lone winner for the Dragons was Kendle Mihm, who won the 50 free with a 27.01 clocking.
“Our swimmers tried some new events that they had not competed in before,” LILA coach Jill Nesvold said. “The risk-taking was fun and challenging, but often did not show our girls’ true potential. But we appreciate the Blake School inviting us and providing a great opportunity for us.”
