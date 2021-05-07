The Lakes International Language Academy girls swim team finished ninth of 12 teams at the Class A Section 4 meet held at Visitation High School Oct. 22-24 despite having only six individuals compete at the meet.
The Dragons finished with 52 points, 4 more than St. Paul Como Park in 10th. Visitation won the meet with 634 points.
“While COVID-19 shortened the season considerably, and limited the number of swim meets to prepare for sections, I thought our team was ‘small but mighty’ at the section meet,” LILA coach Jill Nesvold said.
Leading the way for LILA was the 200 medley relay team of senior Tally Nesvold, freshman Lila Nash, and sophomores Allison Gray and Kendle Mihm, who placed eighth in that event with a time of 2:14.98. The 200 free relay team of Tally Nesvold, Nash, Gray and Mihm placed ninth with a 2:02.19 clocking.
Individually, Mihm also scored points for the Dragons by finishing 10th in the 50 free (26.63) and 12th in the 100 free (59.61).
“The meet felt eerily quiet, with only four teams and about 60 swimmers there,” coach Nesvold said. “The meet went so fast, there was simply not enough time between events for swimmers to catch their breath and prepare for the next event. That’s why we are proud of our swimmers and their accomplishments.”
