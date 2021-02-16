The Lakes International Language Academy soccer team rebounded from a loss early last week to claim a 2-1 victory at Venture Academy.
This week will be a busy one for the Dragons as they will host three matches in a week’s time.
After a match Tuesday, Sept. 29, against Metro College Prep that was not completed by press time, LILA will host Hope Academy on Friday, Oct. 2, in a 4:30 p.m. contest. Then on Monday, Oct. 5, LILA will host Venture Academy in a match scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.
