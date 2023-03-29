LILA HS_MNNASP-Podium_Mar2023.jpg

The Lakes International Language Academy’s middle and high school archery teams finished in the top two in both bullseye and 3D at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Minnesota State Tournament last weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

 Submitted photo

The Dragons win third straight 3D state title

Lakes International Language Academy’s archery program has become the team to beat in the last several years, and this year the team proved it again at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Minnesota State Tournament last weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

