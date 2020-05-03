When Lakes International Language Academy introduced an archery club six years ago, Brooklynn Corbett joined the program. Grudgingly.
“At the beginning, if I’m being completely honest, I didn’t want to do it,” she admitted. “My mom signed me up and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to do this.’ But after my first practice, I completed loved it. I wanted to get my own bow, and I’ve shot with the program ever since.”
Over time, Corbett’s shooting skills improved.
“I was not the best right away,” she said. “But I kept practicing with the team, and slowly I started getting better. Last year I was decent, but not the best. But this year, because of all the practice, I think I am getting closer to reaching the best of my abilities.”
Corbett was one of six LILA archers to place in Minnesota’s National Archery in the Schools Program state competition. What’s more, the middle school team placed in the top three in two different archery disciplines, an amazing feat since it takes 12 archers to form a team – and LILA has just 33 competitors spread between fourth grade and high school.
Add in the fact that LILA’s program is just six years old and has fielded a competitive team for just four seasons, and the feat becomes even more impressive.
“When you consider this is a very young program, and we have 33 registered archers competing against teams with many more archers – and multiple teams, that performance is remarkable,” coach Dan Kempenich said. “It’s something our school and community should be very proud of.”
Getting started
Stella Newell joined LILA’s archery program four years ago, and she admits she was a complete novice.
“I had practiced in my backyard, but I had never competed in a tournament,” she said. “I really had no idea what I was doing; my first year on the team, my form was horrible.”
Tommy Thibault entered LILA as a seventh grader, but he did not join until the following year.
“I wish I would have joined right away,” Thibault said. “It’s a lot of fun, and it gives you a chance to meet new people and learn from others, so I wish I would have done it when I first came to the school. … I have friends who don’t want to join because they think they’ll stink at it. But everyone does at first. What we need is more people enjoying the sport. Once people start archery, they generally don’t leave.”
While outsiders may worry about the inherent risks of children with bows and arrows, LILA’s archery team promotes safety. Kempenich explained that the National Archery in the Schools Program presents an 11-step process that takes each archer from foot placement before even touching an arrow all the way to reflection on the shot after it is released.
“We also have zero tolerance [for those who do not follow the rules],” he said. “When you have fifth and sixth graders who are just starting, attention to detail may not be an easy thing. They have to follow the safety guidelines; if someone doesn’t ‘get it,’ they are taken off the line and sit down until they figure it out.”
Kempenich said each year the team’s level of expertise runs the spectrum from complete novices to talented veterans. With time and training, those at the bottom of that spectrum rise to the top.
“Before I joined, I had a cheap bow that I got for Christmas when I was little,” Thibault said. “I wasn’t taught the proper way to shoot. Now I know what I’m doing – for the most part. But the best thing is that now I can figure out what I’m doing wrong.”
Getting better
The National Archery in the Schools Program offers competition in two categories: Bullseye is a more common form of archery, with a round target with rings signifying point values, including a 10-point score in the middle circle; 3D involves six targets, in the form of a turkey, a bear, a coyote, a pronghorn, a bighorn sheep and a buck, set up at differing distances from the shooter.
LILA was prepared to compete in Minnesota’s state tournament, but that event was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the typical 30-shot competition, Minnesota’s National Archery in the Schools Program state board opted for a format where it averaged scores from each shooter’s last three tournaments in bullseye and from last two tournaments in 3D to produce an average score, then ranked all the competitors.
LILA’s middle school team placed third in the bullseye competition and took second in the 3D competition.
Individually, the school’s best finisher was Ethan Stemper, who took first place in the boy’s middle school competition with his average of 286 points, and he placed second in 3D with a 278 score. Close behind was Corbett, who took third place amongst high school freshmen and eighth among high school girls overall with 285 points.
“That was really exciting,” Corbett said. “It was great to see how much progress I have made since the beginning. I think it’s a big accomplishment because they took the average of our last three tournaments. It showed that, even though there was no state tournament, I shot really well over the last weeks of the season. It wasn’t just one big tournament.”
Lilian Kempenich and Jameson Rydeen joined Stemper as double winners. Kempenich placed fourth in the middle school girls bullseye competition (285 points) and was third in 3D (279), while Rydeen took fifth in middle school boys bullseye (281) and 3D (272).
Emily Mihm’s score of 281 was good for sixth place in middle school girls bullseye shooting, while Victoria Case finished 10th in elementary school girls bullseye with 252.
“This is the first year LILA has practiced with 3D targets,” Kempenich said. “I think we did remarkably well in that area for a small-school program.”
Getting ahead
Thibault and Newell, both sophomores at LILA, have come a long way since their early days in the program. Their experience and leadership was recognized when they were made captains of the program.
“We arrive to practice early, set up the targets and lead the stretching,” Newell said of their duties as captains. “We also announce the personal best awards at the first practice after a tournament. And at a tournament we make sure everyone is ready to compete. We want to make sure people take it seriously and are prepared.”
The two captains also set up an Instagram account, featuring photos of teammates practicing at home as well as posting scores from the tournament.
“What we try to do it make it more of a team,” Thibault said. “Archery is very individualistic, so what we wanted to do is make sure everyone on the team know their score counted.”
The hope is that this year’s success will allow the LILA archery program to grow. That growth, combined with a number of eighth graders who should move up to the high school level next season, means the Dragons should be able to field a 12-member high school team.
“It’s going to be great just to have a high school team,” Newell said. “But we’re also getting some eighth graders who are really good scorers, so that is really exciting.”
While growth would be a positive, Corbett said she and her teammates hope that the program’s positive spirit continues to grow as well.
“This team is all about a bunch of kids from a bunch of different grades coming together and being close friends,” Corbett said. “I like that this team is a second family, and I enjoy hanging out with these people.”
