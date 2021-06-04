Dragons set state record in 3-D competition
The Lakes International Language Academy archery team earned a spot amongst the best teams in the country when it posted a pair of fine performances in the National Archery in the Schools Program’s National Tournament that was held virtually last month.
In the bullseye competition, LILA placed 46th among 247 participating schools with 3,324 points, a total that included 162 perfect tens. That mark was a school-record score.
“If you can get above 3,300 in the state of Minnesota, you can generally finish among the top five in a meet in this state,” LILA archery coach Dan Kempenich said. “Before this year, we had never topped that total. This year, we beat that total five times.”
Leading the Dragons was freshman Jameson Rydeen, who placed 53rd overall (among 8,376 boys) with his 293 score – a total that was third-best amongst freshmen boys. Next for LILA was freshman Lilian Kempenich, who posted a 288 score that ranked 120th out of 7,307 girls.
Sophomore Brooklynn Corbett placed 222nd with a score of 284, followed by junior Jake Friedges and freshman Ethan Stemper with a 279, freshman Nathaniel Green with a 275, and juniors Stella Newell and Hailey Gregory at 274.
“The progress that this team made over the course of the season was just amazing,” Kempenich said. “The bullseye score improved by 142 points from the start of the season, and it was a steady slope of improvement all season long.”
In the 3-D competition the Dragons posted a score of 1,702 that included 111 tens. That mark is a Minnesota state team record and lifted them to 13th among 102 participating schools.
Individually, Stemper shot an impressive 292 that ranked 22nd overall and first amongst freshman boys, while Friedges fired a 286 that was good for 56th, and both Rydeen and Lilian Kempenich finished with a 285.
Junior Thomas Thibault was next with a 278, while Corbett and Newell both shot a 276 and Green rounded out the top eight with a 275.
The best part of this performance? LILA’s squad is dominated by freshman and sophomores, meaning there is room for continued improvement as the members gain experience.
And there are more talented archers on the junior high roster: Seventh grader Lauren Stemper shot an impressive 277 in bullseye to finish 167th in the middle school competition, while eighth grader Vivian Winkler posted a 263. And Stemper fired a 284 in 3-D that was good for 19th in that middle school competition.
Several LILA archers will compete in the NASP Open and Championship Tournament held in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday through Saturday, June 10-12.
Lilian Kempenich and Rydeen will compete in both bullseye and 3-D, while middle schoolers Henry Altoff and Vivian Winkler also have earned a spot in the event.
“It will be our first experience shooting live against other competitors, in quite awhile,” Dan Kempenich said. “And it will be a competition against some of the best archers in the world, and that can only help the development of our young shooters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.