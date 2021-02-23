The Lakes International Language Academy high school archery team finished second among four teams competing in the Sauk Center Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Dragons posted a team total of 3,182 and finished with 118 “tens,” or bull’s-eyes.

Freshman Lilian Kempenich had the top score for LILA with a 287, the best score among the 49 high school girls in the competition.

On the boys side, freshman Ethan Stemper scored a 282 to finish second among the 56 high school boys, while fellow freshman Jameson Rydeen finished with a 274 good for 12th place.

