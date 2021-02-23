The Lakes International Language Academy high school archery team finished second among four teams competing in the Sauk Center Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Dragons posted a team total of 3,182 and finished with 118 “tens,” or bull’s-eyes.
Freshman Lilian Kempenich had the top score for LILA with a 287, the best score among the 49 high school girls in the competition.
On the boys side, freshman Ethan Stemper scored a 282 to finish second among the 56 high school boys, while fellow freshman Jameson Rydeen finished with a 274 good for 12th place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.