Dragons sweep bullseye, 3D competitions
The Lakes International Language Academy archery team won the National Archery in the Schools Program’s state titles in both bullseye and 3D in a tournament held virtually on Sunday, March 28.
The Dragons placed first among nine schools in the bullseye competition with a score of 3,316 that was 6 points ahead of second-place Sauk Centre. LILA’s score included 166 “tens,” or bullseyes, which was 17 more than any other school.
Leading LILA in that competition was freshman Ethan Stemper, who tied for third with a score of 289 that included 19 tens. Next was freshman Lilian Kempenich, who tied for fifth overall and was second among the girls with a score of 288 that included 21 tens.
Other top scores for Dragon archers included sophomore Brooklynn Corbett, who placed 10th amongst the girls with a score of 282; sophomore Conner Meier, whose score of 280 ranked 13th amongst the boys; junior Thomas Thibault, who finished 18th in the boys competition with a 279 score; and freshman Nathaniel Green, who claimed 23rd in the boys competition with a 277 score.
LILA also defeated two other schools to win the 3D competition with 1,676 points, 62 more than second-place Foley. The Dragons finished with 92 tens, 18 more than Foley.
Corbett led LILA in this competition with a 283 score, just 1 point behind individual champion Sydney Baumhardt of Breckenridge, while Stemper and Kempenich tied for third, 1 point behind Corbett.
Other top scorers for LILA were Green with a 280 and sophomore Nakai Martinez with a 276 that was fifth-best amongst the high school boys.
LILA also had two outstanding 3D scores posted by middle school archers as seventh graders Jacob Leach and Lauren Stemper fired a 282 and a 280, respectively.
