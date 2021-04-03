LILA Archery 0325
John Wagner

Three members of the Lakes International Language Academy archery team – from left, Wilbur Newell, Stella Newell and Sophia Parke – line up shots while competing in the Osakis Archery Tournament, which was held virtually on Saturday, March 20.

LILA’s high school team placed second in the Osakis Tournament and will be competing in the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Minnesota State Tournament this Saturday, March 27.

Load comments