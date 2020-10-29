The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Vehicle Services will begin implementing its new system for motor vehicle transactions called MNDRIVE the evening of Nov. 10.
Because of this switchover, all Anoka County License Centers will be closed from Nov. 11-15. The MNDRIVE system will be replacing the old system, the Minnesota Licensing and Registrations System. On Nov. 16 all offices within Anoka County will reopen to the public for normal operating hours.
Currently all Anoka County License Center locations are available by appointment only. For a list of services available by appointment, dropbox, or over the phone go to anokacounty.us/221/license-passport-centers.
