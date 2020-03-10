(Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series related to how tax dollars from the 2018 voter-approved operating levy referendum are affecting teacher support and student learning.)
As the Forest Lake Area School District utilizes dollars from the operating levy referendum that was passed by voters in 2018, the district is seeing strides forward surrounding teaching and learning. When the district proposed the 2018 operating levy referendum, it set certain spending priorities, including the restoration and enhancement of instructional resources and reinstating a process to update curriculum.
The district allocated $209,000 for instructional coaches this year as a part of the $700,000 to $1 million from the levy funds for teaching improvements and student learning. Those instructional coaches assist and work with individual teachers across the district to develop a method of teaching that works well for each individual classroom. The instructional coaches work in-tandem with a teacher more like a partnership. Sometimes that means one-on-one discussions and debriefs, and sometimes that means the instructional coaches are in the classrooms with the teacher, either modeling a form of teaching or watching to offer feedback. Where there were once two instructional coaches, there are now eight across the district: four for literacy, two for math, and two for general learning.
“That has been one of the key areas that’s been very helpful for teachers, especially as we put some of these new literacy pieces in place,” said Diane Giorgi, director of teaching and learning at Forest Lake Area Schools.
In the 2017-2018 school year, the district starting seeing an area of critical need surrounding literacy learning for early elementary school students, so for the 2018-2019 school year, the district hired two literacy coaches using state-designated funds for the elementary grades. One of the reasons for hiring the instructional coaches was a shift in teaching around literacy going back to a phonics model for the early elementary grades.
“That was a big challenge for some of our teachers that haven’t had that kind of training, so the fact these literacy coaches have expertise in the areas of literacy, they’re able to bring the support to the teachers,” Giorgi said.
The two coaches were well-received, but with 20 to 24 teachers in each of the seven elementary schools, there wasn’t enough time for the coaches to help all the teachers who wanted their assistance.
“Those two were pretty much running ragged across all seven of our elementary schools,” Giorgi said.
So the district hired six more instructional coaches: two more for literacy learning, two for math, and two for general learning.
Literacy instructional coach Katie Lorenz, who was one of the original two instructional coaches hired in 2018, said that having more instructional coaches has allowed her to look at data more in-depth and hone in on where students need to grow and how to get them there.
“We were getting around to the buildings as much as we could, but I think we really increased our access and the depth we can go with students,” Lorenz said.
One of the teachers who has seen big strides in her students, as well as her own teaching, is Jessica Cosiak, a veteran teacher who teaches first grade Spanish immersion at Forest View Elementary School and works with Lorenz.
“I think that it’s so beneficial,” Cosiak said. “I see that students are growing and they’re reading and confident, and I’m growing in my learning and gaining confidence and skills. This is my 14th year, and I feel like I’m getting better working with [Lorenz].”
Whereas teachers receive professional development days, Cosiak said one big benefit to having Lorenz in the building on a set schedule is that they can work together continually, rather than waiting for a professional development day. In addition, while professional development days offer inspiration for teachers, sometimes they return to the classroom without the time to figure out ways to implement the new ideas they have, or they may struggle with figuring out the right way to do so. That’s another area instructional coaches can help, Lorenz said.
“It’s really a position that collaborates with teachers in a way that takes some of the work off them. It’s two people at the table problem solving around the students in [a particular] classroom,” Lorenz said.
“I have been able to implement so much more and reflect on that with someone else instead of alone,” Cosiak said. “I’ve been able to implement things earlier in the year, so I’ve seen results earlier in the year because I’ve had her in the building more.”
Looking at data provided by standardized testing, which happens three times a year, is one of the ways that teachers and instructional coaches look to see if what they’re doing is working.
“We’re anticipating that, of course, it’s going to take a little while for that shift to happen — it’s kind of like moving a ship — but we are already somewhat encouraged by what we’re seeing in our winter benchmark assessments,” Giorgi said.
She added that, based on the model of instructional coaching the district is using, seeing direct correlations is “a little tricky,” but she said student achievement should be noticed.
“It won’t be an amazing overnight reaction, but we should overall start to see improvement in what we’re seeing for instructional practices and student learning.”
