FL school district spends levy dollars on instructional review and new materials
(Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series on how dollars from the 2018 voter-approved operating levy are being utilized at Forest Lake Area Schools. Part one, on the addition of instructional coaches, can be found in the March 5 edition of The Times or online at forestlaketimes.com.)
“I definitely feel we’re playing catch-up to some degree,” said Diane Giorgi, director of teaching and learning for Forest Lake Area Schools. Giorgi is speaking of the impact of a lack of funding for instructional review and upgrades in learning materials prior to the voter-approved operating levy referendum in 2018.
Behind the amount dedicated to increasing teacher salaries, the top use of levy dollars were dedicated to restoring and enhancing classroom instructional resources that were reduced or eliminated through previous budget reductions. This year the district budgeted $700,000 to $1 million for that purpose. (The district also budgeted $700,000 to $1 million to also reduce classroom sizes.)
With that funding, Giorgi has been able to approve two key pieces for improving standards for teaching and learning: instructional review, and an upgrade for learning materials, which were budgeted for this fiscal year at $200,000 and $146,000, respectively.
Instructional Review
On a rotating cycle, the Minnesota Department of Education reviews curriculum and standards for each category of education, from science to the arts, and makes updates and changes where it feels is necessary. MDE then sets a timeline for school districts to make those changes.
This now happens during the district’s instructional review process. That’s where the levy funds come into play. In order do that work, teachers are needed outside of classroom time, which requires paying for substitute teachers. For the secondary grades, it’s getting department teachers together — select teachers for the larger departments, and typically all teachers for the small departments. For the elementary grades, it requires at least one teacher from each school to participate in the instructional review process for each department, such as reading and language arts, math, physical education, etc.
Each stage, set to happen during consecutive school years, includes a different process of that full instructional review for different categories of education. During the first year, a team of teachers is established to review data and current curriculum, review the standards and identify gaps, and research and investigate best practices. In the second year, the team researches and develops a curriculum map aligned to the standards, and research or pilot potential instructional tools and practices, in addition to developing assessments. By year three, following the approval of the school board as appropriate, teachers will implement the changes. That is followed by a review process in year four. This year, the physical education, arts, and science departments are all under that first stage of instructional review; next year, when those three move to the second stage of review, the first stage of instructional review of the language arts will take place.
“Previous to last year, we’ve had a period of time where we really haven’t been able to bring teachers in to do that work together,” Giorgi said. Giorgi was hired as a curriculum coordinator in 2012, and that was the last school year the district had any curriculum review at any level, and even then, she says it wasn’t as robust as it is now. She also added that prior to her hiring as curriculum coordinator, there hadn’t been anyone in that position for three years. Giorgi said that the lack of instructional review meant teachers took on more work by doing their own research outside of the classroom to find solutions for their classroom, which caused a lack of consistency throughout the district as well.
“Especially at the elementary level, where the teachers don’t come together and collaborate more than three days a year as a grade level, we end up getting fragmented,” Giorgi said.
That was partly why several departments were brought into a separate category of instructional review known as critical needs, which means the district sees cause for concern and begins to review curriculum and propose changes as needed right away. Currently, three categories of education are under critical needs: literacy for grades K-2, math for grades 6-8, and immersion curriculum across the district.
“That’s where part of our catch-up has been,” Giorgi said.
Giorgi said that alignment to some curriculum standards is still an issue, but the extra work teachers put in has helped the district “stay afloat.”
“Now it’s about getting all the minds around the same table and come up with one plan where students and teachers win,” Giorgi said.
Part of the instructional review process, specifically for the secondary schools, is determining if specific courses should be changed or new courses added. Since the instructional review process had previously been eliminated due to budget cuts, there’s had to be more of a self-motivated effort of department members about specific courses. In the future, Giorgi sees this model shifting as new areas of education come under the review process, with the allowance that teachers or administration can still propose course changes or new courses.
Giorgi said that the curriculum or accompanying materials isn’t the only part of instructional review, it’s also how students learn. Another critical area right now the district is looking to do some instructional review in is with social and emotional learning.
“I think everything we do focuses on improving student learning, so instructional strategies are the students’ world, and as they’re working together with their teachers, everything we can do that’s going to speak to them and connect with them and get them to the next level is the key piece,” Giorgi said.
Materials
Perhaps the most tangible way levy dollars are being spent is through the updating and purchase of new materials for classrooms across the district, and Giorgi said one of the biggest materials purchase right now is specific for elementary grade literacy programs.
“Our literacy K-6 materials are written for two standards ago,” Giorgi said.
She added that right now there is a greater focus on nonfiction, but currently all of the reading materials are fiction. In addition, she said that there is a lack of diversity represented in those materials. Lastly, new materials are needed for the area of guided reading, which means the purchase of a variety of books for students at varying levels.
“Those materials are expensive. That’s a chunk of money when you think about seven elementary schools, and multiple grade levels,” Giorgi said.
Another area of materials that are in need are the math textbooks for sixth through eighth grade students, which are outdated to the point the books are no longer in print.
“The only way we can buy those books is through eBay one at a time, and they’re not in shape,” Giorgi said. She added that right now the district is examining the materials and thinking about options for replacement. Giorgi said that, looking ahead, she also sees a need for language arts and social studies materials to be updated, as they are also “quite outdated.”
“We try to really use our funds wisely and select things that will impact students and support their needs without being frivolous,” Giorgi said.
