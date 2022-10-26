EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Vote for Todd Proulx
Please join me in voting for Todd Proulx to join our school board in November. I know him not only as a friend, but also as someone who cares about where he lives, and who wants to make our school district better. He is of the highest character, and we need people like Todd to serve in a difficult, yet important role in our community: that of school board member. It truly is a tough job. To know fact from fiction, board members need to ask questions, be in school buildings, show up at events, and listen to all stakeholders. You may have seen Todd already at the many school sporting events and activities where he works as a photographer. He also has raised his children in our community and seen them all graduate from Forest Lake Area Schools, where they benefitted from a good education. After all those years of being an involved parent and working as a photographer, Todd is very familiar with the various school buildings, the school leadership, and the makeup of the district. If elected, he would bring this same involvement as a member of the school board. Being on the board also requires understanding many complex laws and statutes, and the economics of school finance. Not only is Todd well-equipped to handle these complex issues, but he knows the communities that make up our schools and he will put students first in his decision making. Because he has been paying attention for so long to the activities and business of the school district, Todd knows the challenges our school district faces. He will work hard to help our schools do their number one job — educate our children — while being a humble and conscientious member of the board. As a school board member, he would listen to all — students, parents, staff, community members — with an open mind. We all want board members who represent our communities and will engage with students, staff, and parents to improve our schools. Please vote for Todd Proulx for school board this November.
Andy Stoyke, Wyoming
Vote for Jill Christenson
I am writing this letter on behalf of Jill Christenson. My husband and I, as well as our extended families, have been a part of the Forest Lake community our entire lives. We graduated from Forest Lake High school and we have four children. All of whom attend Forest Lake schools as well as participate in Forest Lake athletics.
Jill has been such a major and positive member of our community for many years. She has sacrificed and donated so much of her time and life to try and help our community thrive. My children see her and know her. Community members see her and know her. She goes out of her way to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable.
She decided to put herself out there even more by running for school board and has been treated poorly and unfairly from the start. Not just her, but the other candidates she is running alongside. Is this how Forest Lake wants to be known? They made a mistake. They admitted it and put in corrective action to rectify the mistake. The mistake was miniscule and could have been rectified even sooner if it had been brought to their attention prior to filing a complaint with the courts.
Jill has the support of both me and my family.
Strong schools make strong communities.
Ashleigh Kolbow, Forest Lake
Vote for Nancy McLean
In this, and every election, your vote matters. Who you vote for, also matters. I’m proud and excited to support Nancy McLean a hard-working, common-sense candidate for State Senate in District 33.
Nancy is a mom, small-business owner and community volunteer. She has dedicated her life to helping others. Nancy worked as a Human Resources professional at 3M for many years, and now runs her own mental health therapy practice.
As a former State Senator who was fortunate to represent much of this area for ten years, I know that Nancy’s priorities align with those values of our district. She will work tirelessly to provide access to affordable health care, and to ensure funding for quality education. Nancy believes in the importance of promoting opportunities for young people to attend trade schools and higher education.
Nancy is a strong advocate for preserving and protecting Minnesota’s precious natural resources, and believes in the value of a green economy. Another of Nancy’s priorities is working for tax relief for families and small businesses. Her work has made her keenly aware of how decisions made by politicians impact the lives of everyday citizens.
Nancy has integrity, courage and perseverance. She won’t leave 9 billion on the table and go home. She’ll get the job done. She cares deeply about our communities and will devote her energies to making a positive difference.
Your vote matters. Please join me in voting for Nancy McLean!
Thank you!
Jane Krentz, Stillwater. Krentz was a Minnesota Senator from 1993 to 2003.
Carefully consider your ballot
It is election time once again, only this year the tenor is different. Everyone it seems is interested in local races. I wanted to take time to remind everyone that school board elections are non-partisan for a reason. There are not Republicans and Democrats running for school board. There are only community members. Some are campaigning on going back to basics. I certainly hope when they say we should only teach math, science, reading, etc. they haven’t forgotten that many students excel in choir, band, orchestra, theater, visual arts, physical ed, career and tech ed (pre-engineering, manufacturing, business, agriculture, etc.), not to mention the various clubs, and athletic activities. All of which – and much more – make up a modern school system preparing students for today’s world. In Forest Lake we currently have an ACT composite average of 21.7. The national average is 19.8 and the state average is 21. There is so much I could go on about. When you cast your ballot look at those who have been involved and vote accordingly.
Jeff Peterson, Wyoming. Peterson is a current member of the school board and is not up for election this year.
Vote for Rebelein, Jr.
We have been friends with the Rebeleins for 13 years. I have never met a more compassionate family. Our son contracted ALS and passed away in 2019. They supported us through it all.
They also have a son who has had very serious health issues. They have stood by him through thick and thin, continuously fighting the fight with him every step of the way, and it wasn’t an easy journey. They did their research on Blake’s condition and made sure that everything that was being done for him was at the proper hospitals and done correctly.
I know Curt has a deep love for children. He would be the best candidate for the school board because he truly cares about the children’s well-being. I have seen this time and time again, their compassion for people.
Curt’s a very intelligent person with a great sense of humour and an abundance of love and compassion.
He will, in every aspect, do what’s right for your child!
So let’s get out and vote and get Curt into our school board, for the sake of all the children.
Thank you.
Peggy Frederickson, Marine on St. Croix
Vote for Hansen, Anoka County
Cindy Hansen is running for Anoka County Commissioner for District 3 the cities within that district are Centerville, Circle Pines, Columbus, Lino Lakes, Linwood, and part of Blaine. Cindy is a resident of Lino Lakes. Cindy is the right choice for our community because of her background. As Mayor of Spring Lake Park, Cindy proved herself to be able to work with two counties, Anoka and Ramsey, while making sure residents felt they were part of one community.
The citizens saw their taxes reduced by 5.7%. During her time as Mayor, Cindy proved how she can work with different cities simultaneously for the good of all. She worked very closely with the police departments of Anoka County and the Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View Fire Department which is a two County fire department.
Cindy has proven she can multitask, which is an asset for someone who we are entrusting the responsibility to make our district prosper. Her business administration degree from Concordia College gives her a good background that will help her maximize our share of Anoka County revenue to enhance the lives of all the residents in district 3. Get to know Cindy better by visiting her Facebook page, Cindy Hansen for Anoka County Commissioner.
Teresa O’Connell, Lino Lakes
Vote for Bulmer
My husband and three daughters attended Forest Lake public schools for their entire education of k-12. The quality of the school board members is something that matters deeply to me. After graduating from Forest Lake High School, our oldest daughter decided to pursue a degree in education and is now a second grade teacher at New Richmond Elementary. The positive memories and experiences in our district ignited her passion for education and teaching.
Forest Lake residents are fortunate to have Ashley Bulmer running for school board. I have known Ashley for more than 10 years and the energy, drive and excitement she brings anywhere she goes cannot be measured. She has deep roots in this community and a passion for our students and the school district overall. Her educational background and role as a parent prepares her to focus on what is best for our students. I’ve personally watched her give selflessly back to our community and truly has her whole heart involved. We need more positive, upbeat and education driven people to help our children learn and grow in our community.
Without a doubt she will bring her vision, expertise and dedication to our public schools.
Wholeheartedly, I support Ashley being on our school board. I urge you to vote for Ashley at our upcoming election.
ShaVaughan Roberts, Forest Lake
Vote for Ashley, Jill and Todd
I have been part of the Forest Lake community for almost 50 years. My dad owned a dental practice in town, and my siblings and I (as well as my daughter) attended Forest Lake Area Schools. Trends have come and gone, but one thing stays constant. When our schools are supported, our community is supported.
Our school board plays an important role in supporting our community. They need to work with many different groups of people: school staff, families, businesses, and community leaders. Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, and Todd Proulx answered questions from Forest Lake Education Association and have their endorsement. The other three (Hagglund, Ndirangu, and Rebelein) declined to attend the event or even complete their questionnaire. That speaks loudly. It makes me wonder if they want a positive working relationship with teachers. As if teaching isn’t hard enough! They keep saying, “We need our values represented.” I’m not sure what “our values” means, but I want all kids at the forefront of decisions, big and small.
Ashley, Jill, and Todd have already proven their dedication to this community by their willingness to take an active role supporting our schools. They stay involved because they want what’s best for students. They are all parents of current or former students and have demonstrated their commitment to and collaboration with our schools long before they declared a candidacy for elected office. Please join me in voting for Ashley, Jill, and Todd and supporting our schools and community.
Katy Gross, Forest Lake
