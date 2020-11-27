Let’s talk about grief. Wait, you were expecting thanksgiving?
Before we can move to thankfulness, we need to give ourselves permission to grieve.
Not only is it ok to grieve, it’s encouraged and necessary for healing. Grief can look like sadness, confusion, anger, or fear. These emotions do not represent weakness. They are part of being human.
Grief can show up in our lives in ways we don’t expect. Grief happens because of many things—some more obvious than others.
Grieving the death of a loved one is never “easy”, but during this pandemic, with our limited ability to physically comfort one another with a hug or even a smile hidden behind a mask, the challenge is immense and families have learned new ways to cope.
There is grief because Covid-19 has claimed in-person school. It has ended sports seasons early and put other activities on hold.
Covid-19 has added a new layer of grief and exhaustion to our medical system as they are at, or near, capacity and continue to balance staff members needing to go on quarantine themselves and missing work.
Covid-19 has re-shuttered the doors to businesses in our community—some that haven’t had any COVID outbreaks, but must now abide by stricter regulations so that 2021 can be the year we put this deadly virus in our rearview mirror.
Especially heading into the holiday season, the employees of these businesses that mean so much to our community will need our financial support. Thank you for thinking of others in this season of gratitude.
Grieving the side-effects of the Coronavirus effects each of us in different ways.
The loss of routine and constant change will have an impact on everyone in different ways. I hear this grief ooze out in blame, anger, or denial.
Like most things in life, these emotions are best expressed in moderation.
Remember that the leaders making these difficult decisions have families affected and they are thinking about the best interests of our communities. They are grieving, too.
One of the biggest leadership challenges for me at Faith Lutheran is not physically seeing people to know how they’re doing. I miss, and yes, grieve, this part of the church community that is absent.
However, the church continues to reach out in new and creative ways to provide messages and resources to our members and the community around us. Our mission is to be the vaccine to the hate, fear, and anger that swarms around and suffocates us.
Do you have someone in your life that you can talk to about your grief? Is there someone who can help you move through the grief and not feel stuck?
The local churches are navigating this landscape as best we can too. We are also resources for you to reach out with grief or anger.
Need someone to talk to? An area clergy member or trained volunteer would be prepared to listen. A spiritual director or psychologist may be able to help you as well. Don’t be afraid to reach out.
We hope that you can find a way to express that grief of the things you are missing.
Then, maybe the things you are thankful for will be more meaningful in the journey towards healing.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnk@faithfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.