Local lawmakers drill down on funds for public safety, tax reform
With Minnesota’s legislative session underway, local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that discussions about the state’s projected budget surplus, public safety and infrastructure will take up much of their time. Getting them to agree on how to address those issues will prove more difficult.
The legislative session began Monday, Jan. 31, and even though it’s not a budget-setting year, the $9.25 billion surplus has sparked a lot of discussion about spending.
The early sticking points for local legislators was using state taxpayer dollars to pay the federal government back for unemployment insurance. There was an early bipartisan effort to use some of the surplus to repay the unemployment insurance trust debt — about $1.3 billion the state borrowed from the federal government to keep the unemployment insurance program afloat during the pandemic.
But that fell through when the mid-March deadline passed without any action. That means local businesses will see an increase in the their taxes to help replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund, though there is a possibility that if legislators come to an agreement before the end of the session, businesses could be reimbursed for those payments, but that would be a lengthy complicated process.
“They’re going to be put in a real not good place in terms of keeping a business going,” Rep. Bob Dettmer (Dist. 39A) said.
Rep. Anne Neu Brindley (Dist. 32B), House Deputy Minority Leader, told the Star Tribune before the deadline had passed, “If you don’t think these taxes on employers are going to impact every Minnesotan then, I mean, we’re not living in reality.”
Using the surplus for tax relief has also been a talking point for both parties, but how to go about offering that relief has differed. Gov. Tim Walz proposed sending out one-time rebates to most tax filers. But ironing out the details of a plan for bipartisan support is proving prove difficult. For Dettmer, Rep. Cal Bahr (Dist. 31B), and Sen. Mark Koran (Dist. 29), they think that the surplus shouldn’t be doled out via checks, but is an indicator of more: the need for a reduction of tax rates, rather than just tax rebates and cuts.
“I’m getting emails from people saying ‘Don’t send me check for $350, or $500; Reduce my tax rate.’ So I think that should be a standalone bill where we look at the tax brackets and reduce them, especially for that middle class,” Dettmer said.
“Some of my colleagues will see this as opportunity to spend, as opposed to return the excess tax collections,” Bahr said in an email. His goal would be to return as much as possible to taxpayers.
Public Safety
Among the hot topics still being debated at the capital are how to address public safety issues. With crime rates growing in the Twin Cities — but also across the state — Dettmer and Koran have said they’ve received communications from people concerned about their safety and security. But that issue has been growing over the past decade, well before the pandemic and the death of George Floyd in 2020, which many have seen as a key rise in crime, according to Koran.
“If you look at the total level of crime and lawlessness, it really hasn’t changed on its trajectory,” he said.
At the capital, there is agreement on both sides of the aisle that law enforcement needs to be better funded, but how those funds are allocated — such as earmarking funds for professionals to address mental health needs — will become a sticking point.
Two critical issues, Koran and Dettmer concur, is inadequate funding for law enforcement and concerns that prosecutors and judges aren’t pursuing what they consider adequate punishment.
“Prosecutors aren’t charging, and judges aren’t convicting,” Koran said.
“If they break the law, they should serve their time,” Dettmer said.
Koran added, “We need to weed out those that aren’t performing, but we need prosecutors and judges to hold people accountable, and you’re seeing the results [of them not doing so] today.”
Local Infrastructure
Dettmer is focusing some of his energy on trying to push for infrastructure funding in his district, including an extension of Gateway Trail, which will connect the city to William O’Brien State Park in Marine on St. Croix. Other interests he’s pushing for include a bill he’s sponsoring for $5.7 million in funding to design improvements for Forest Lake’s stormwater management and flood control system, which is all part of the city’s 10-year plan as it aims to redevelop downtown.
- Sen. Karin Housley (Dist. 39) Sen. Michelle Benson (Dist. 32), and Neu-Brindley did not respond to The Times for comment.
