The national American Legion will host a speech contest for all 9th through 12th grade students. The contest will begin locally with the American Legion Post 225.
Students must craft an 8-10 minute speech about their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution and the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government. The second and third place winners will receive $300 and $100, respectively.
The winner will receive $500 and proceed to a live contest on Feb. 1 at the district level to compete with an additional three-to-five-minute video regarding one of the following four Amendments of the U.S. Constitution:
• Amendment XII - the Electoral College in the presidential and vice-presidential election.
• Amendment XX - the term of the president and what happens if the election is not certain and Articles of Presidential Succession.
• Amendment XXIV - the citizens right to vote shall not be denied and there will be no tax to vote.
• Amendment XXVII - changes in the compensation of US Senators and Representatives and when they can take effect.
The winner of the district level receives $1,200 and moves on to compete at the state level, and the winner of such will compete at the national level.
For information on how to submit an entry, email Ron Miller at ron@miltech.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.