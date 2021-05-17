Elementary teachers found some challenges, many surprising successes in online learning program
Going into a challenging school year, teachers did not know what to expect. But through the lens of a computer camera, pets have been shown to classes, bedrooms were Zoom backdrops, favorite toys made appearances, and most importantly, students were taught.
“I didn’t have any set expectations, but what I found surprising and really cool was the relationships that I built with students and their families,” Ranger Academy second grade teacher Bethany Lichtscheidl said. “I was a little bit worried about how you build those deep, meaningful relationships in an online environment, but I’ve gotten to know not just students like I normally would, but I know their siblings, I know their parents, and I know their pets. I’ve gotten to know them on maybe a different level than I would have gotten to inside the classroom.”
Last year, when the pandemic began, all students went home to participate in a full-distance learning model.
When the district announced that they would be starting the year in a hybrid model, they also gave families with students in grades K-6 the choice to remain in a distance model through an online school called Ranger Academy.
Lichtscheidl was in her first year of teaching at Scandia Elementary when the pandemic began. After changing career paths from working in the corporate electronics world — something that came in handy — she has found herself teaching the second grade from her own home office.
The district then sent out the option to be a part of Ranger Academy to teachers, just as it had done with students, allowing them to join the online school if their situations warranted it.
With two of her children being in the high-risk category for the virus, the decision was easy for Lichtscheidl to join Ranger Academy.
Difficult from the jump
When the school year started, Ranger Academy was a new challenge to everyone, students and teachers alike.
Where Lichtscheidl struggled was finding time to step away from her work.
“My son came in and was like, ‘Mom, you’re at work again? It’s Sunday,’” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’ve officially crossed the border of unhealthy,’ so I’ve been working at being better at that.”
Sixth-grade teacher Kale Henry has been in the district for 20 years and taught at Forest Lake Elementary before this year. He joined Ranger Academy because his father has multiple sclerosis, and he wanted to limit his exposure to others.
The jump to online teaching was challenging for Henry because it meant creating a new curriculum for his students, but the challenge was something he found he enjoyed.
“I’m writing my own lessons every single day, and I have limited resources available to me for that,” Henry said. “But that’s a challenge that I was willing to accept at the start. I knew what I was getting into, and it’s something that I enjoy.”
Kathy Dow is a fourth-grade teacher who has been teaching for 25 years and began with Ranger Academy because she is her mother’s caregiver, who is considered high risk. Dow struggled with the use of technology but leaned on her teaching partner early on in the year.
“My teaching partner was pretty amazing. She is young, so she knew all of the technical sides of things,” Dow said. “So I knew the curriculum … and she knew the technology piece, so we kind of came together as a really strong team.
“I have to admit, at the beginning of the year, there were times when we had to stay a little longer to make sure things were done, and things were ready. It’s stressful in the beginning of the year because it hasn’t been done by any of us.”
But now, Dow and the other teachers have found their rhythm with online school. They know what to expect from the students and vice versa.
Keeping standards high
For much of the last year, the stigma around online school has been that students are not getting the social connection or the same level of instruction that they would if they were seated in a classroom. But the teachers at Ranger Academy are seeing the opposite and working hard to make sure students are making those social connections.
Lichtscheidl has been frustrated with the banter that learning online equates to learning loss. She has made a focused effort to make sure that her students are not falling behind in-person learners in any aspect of their schooling, and she is working with other teachers in the district to make sure that when the pandemic is over they can jump back into in-person learning without missing a beat. .
While at the beginning of the school year, students would have technical issues with online school quite frequently, Henry’s students rarely now have any technical issues besides the occasional Wi-Fi outage.
“I am so floored by what my classroom has accomplished this year. We are keeping up in curriculum. We are on par with their in-person counterparts, but their technology skills are outstanding,” Lichtscheidl said. “I mean, I have second graders writing paragraphs with capital letters and apostrophes in the right spot.”
Teachers have also found a way to connect with their students, as well.
“You feel like you have been invited into their homes,” Dow said. “I know the kid’s pets; I know their little sisters and their little brothers. It’s been really more positive than I expected it to be. I have been pleasantly surprised.”
In a year when teaching looked unlike any other year, Henry said he has found that he has experienced a bond with his class.
At the fifth and sixth grade level, teachers have set up a virtual study hall into student’s schedules to allow them the ability to work together, feel connected and just ask questions.
Through Ranger Academy’s distance learning model, students and families knew what to expect regarding their schedules, as they did not have to change their school model, changing from in-person to hybrid or distance learning, throughout the year. This has allowed students to be in class when they might not have been otherwise.
“I never dreamed I would have a kid join me from Yellowstone National Park or from the shores of Alabama or a Florida airport,” Henry said. “It’s pretty neat to see Yellowstone Park in the background, and it’s not a virtual Zoom background; it’s the real thing.”
Future plans
The district is working on a plan to bring Ranger Academy back as an option for families next year if needed, but the decision is not entirely theirs.
“If there is a COVID-19 concern next school year and if there is a need for a Ranger Academy program, we stand ready to provide this program,” Superintendent Steve Massey said. “Our ability to offer this program will also depend on the governor’s or Legislature’s permission for districts to offer a distance learning program next year. This year, the governor established an Executive Order allowing districts to offer a distance learning program. Without an executive order, the Legislature will need to provide this authority.”
Massey indicated that the district is gauging interest in an online platform for elementary students long-term, but no movement has been made to make it permanent, yet.
Even if it can’t be brought back next year, Massey and the teachers involved have seen success in the program and the benefit that it has brought the district.
“[It] will be a matter of interest and need, and whether the state would grant approval for the district to offer such a program,” Massey said. “That said, we’re studying this need and interest and will consider offering an online program if the interest and need is there.”
“I am very pleased with the services and education we have provided for our distance learning students this year through the Ranger Academy,” Massey said. “The teachers and staff have done an amazing job creating a distance learning system and engaging students in effective learning that has allowed students to make progress throughout the school year.”
