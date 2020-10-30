The White Bear Lake Area League of Women Voters will host its November general meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting, which will be held virtually, is a discussion about the impact of the recent general election, with Professor of Political Science at Augsburg University Andy Aoki.
Aoki will discuss the local, state, and national implications of the election results. Aoki specializes in racial and ethnic politics and American political thought and teaches courses in political theory and American politics.
He has published work on immigration, Asian American, and other ethno racial politics, multicultural education, and popular culture and politics.
The talk is free and open to anyone who would like to participate.
Before participants are able to attend the virtual event, they will need to register at Eventbrite.com. Choose “League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area MN” or “Assessing Election Implications.” Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation shortly before the program.
