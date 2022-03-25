Every year, Lakes International Language Academy welcomes language ambassadors to our classrooms. These young adults are native speakers of Spanish or Mandarin, and they have completed or are about to complete their university degrees in education. LILA families apply to host the language ambassadors for one half of the school year. It’s a cultural exchange with lifelong benefits.
Language ambassadors assist our teachers in the classroom and provide language and culture models for our students. They work with individual students and small groups or supervise activities of the large group, allowing the teacher to give more attention to students who need more help or academic challenge. Kindergarten teacher Sara Rodriguez describes how her language ambassador helps with students: “Profe Miri often helps with students who finish early or need additional time. This help is so useful in kindergarten where children have different needs.”
Our language ambassadors come to Minnesota from Europe, Central America, South America and Asia. They immerse themselves in our families, our school and our community. They jump in to LILA life. This year, LILA is hosting ambassadors from Taiwan, China, Spain, El Salvador and Columbia.
Language ambassadors have a unique ability to bring our community together. LILA families open their homes and hearts to host an ambassador. The relationships forged between host family and language ambassador are strong and lasting. Those who host have a special connection to our community that transcends the typical home to school partnership.
Our staff is a close-knit family, in large part due to our language ambassadors. Many of our staff members started at LILA as language ambassadors. They fell in love with our students and families and returned as teachers. We all work together to help our ambassadors thrive in a new and unfamiliar place. In turn, our ambassadors assist in the smooth operation of our classrooms. Our educational approach is highly collaborative. Our language ambassador program allows this collaboration to occur with minimal disruption to the classroom.
Our students are the biggest beneficiaries of this program. Our language ambassadors are key to the success of authentic language immersion. Having ambassadors in the classrooms gives students the opportunity to hear authentic conversation between the ambassador and the teacher, rather than only between learners or between the teacher and students. Language ambassadors bring their own languages and cultures to life by engaging and motivating students, leaving them with new confidence in their ability to communicate across borders.
LILA offers particular gratitude to the LILA Parent Teacher Organization for continued funding and to our many host families, who make this program possible.
Kathy Griebel is the lower school principal at Lakes International Language Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.