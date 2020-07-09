A developer is undertaking the creation of a 30,000 square-foot industrial supply facility, known as Viking Industrial Center, located at the northeast quadrant of the Zurich Street/Running Aces Boulevard and Highway 97 intersection. The anticipated completion date is sometime late this fall.
According to Columbus City Engineer Kevin Bittner, the original plan for vehicle access to the site was off of Lake Drive on the eastern side of the lot. This location would be permitted by Anoka County as a right-in/right-out only access. Therefore, traffic exiting the site from this location would need to travel west approximately 2 miles to turn around and return to the I-35 interchange, and it would also prohibit eastbound vehicles from entering the facility, making it an difficult access location. Additional evaluation by city staff indicated that an extension of Zurich Street could be a better long-term solution, both for Viking Industrial and for future development, which the council approved last month. As part of the negotiations on the development agreement, the developer of Viking Industrial agreed to cost share in the extension of Zurich Street and requested that his portion be assessed to the property.
The proposed improvements consist of the extension of Zurich Street north of Highway 97 approximately 330 feet, incorporation of stormwater management improvements and upgrades to the existing signal to accommodate the fourth leg of the intersection. A right-turn lane will be added on westbound Highway 97 as well as paint striping modifications to incorporate a left-turn lane on eastbound Highway 97.
“We are still working with the county on addressing the comments that they have and our signal submittal,” Bittner said. “We are pushing back the bid date to July 15.”
