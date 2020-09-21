Lakes International Language Academy was the sole Minnesota recipient of the 2020 Promising Practice in Character Development Award from the national organization, Character.org.
The award honors schools who are taking creative approaches to help children and teens understand, care about, and consistently practice core values that will help them flourish in school and in life.
To qualify for the award schools must create an initiative that demonstrates uniqueness, evidence of impact on students and staff, alignment with Character.org’s 11 principles of framework, and clarity of narrative.
LILA decided to create an art piece that reminds students that “together they paint the beautiful picture that is the LILA community.”
The “LILA Community Dragon” features fingerprints from each student in the LILA community to create a 6 foot by 4 foot dragon image.
The art piece was created by Kirstie Alwin, LILA’s K-5 art teacher, and Chelsea Keplinger, the Inquiry and Technology Specialist.
The piece is posted in the Main Campus hallway and serves as the backdrop to the elementary school’s monthly LILAVision broadcasts.
For more information about the award or the other 2020 recipients visit Character.org/promising-practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.