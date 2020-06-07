Lake Elmo Park Reserve will host guided yoga sequences designed to improve balance, flexibility, breath awareness, and muscle tone on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. through Aug. 22 at the North Picnic Pavilion.

The program is open to all levels; participants are asked to dress for outdoor yoga, bring a mat, and arrive 5 to 10 minutes early.

Registration is required for groups, which will be kept to fewer than 10 participants, including the instructor.

Vehicle permits at a cost of $7 daily or $30 annually, are required and are not included in the individual class price.

Call the Lake Elmo Park Reserve Contact Station for information at 651-430-8370 or see the Washington County website at co.washington.mn.us and search “outdoor yoga” to register online.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 10 (one mile north of Interstate 94) in Lake Elmo.

