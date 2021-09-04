The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team hosted a summer season celebration at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
At the event, which was sponsored by Forest Lake Youth Lacrosse, the Rangers hosted skills stations where they helped newcomers learn the basics of the sport.
The association also provided hot dogs, treats and prizes for those who attended.
