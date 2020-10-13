My household just received several pieces of political literature over several days promoting Josiah Hill. He is running against Karin Housley.
The first pieces show Josiah’s family, with his wife and three little girls, along with pictures of him teaching in the classroom. Seems like a nice family man. Well then I received two other pieces, big, bold and pink, from Planned Parenthood promoting Mr. Hill. Among other things, he will defend and protect “funding for Planned Parenthood”, with our tax dollars.
How disappointed and disgusted I am, that a teacher and family man would promote the values of an organization like Planned Parenthood, which profits from women who are often scared and in a crisis situation facing an unplanned pregnancy. As a solution to their difficulties, these women need love and compassion, not death for their child.
You will not be getting my vote, Mr. Hill!
