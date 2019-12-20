Put Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and newcomer Awkwafina into a video game, and you’re supposed to get magic in “Jumanji: The Next Level.” That magic falls just short of exciting and barely crosses into entertaining, which is likely the intent of the filmmakers. They knew they were making a sequel to the hit 2017 remake of “Jumanji,” and their adventure film inside a video game entertains in a dull manner.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” is the sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the reboot of the 90s cult classic featuring Robin Williams. In “Next Level,” the team - a gang of high school friends who are now in college and unsure of relationships and life decisions - gets together over Christmas break. When one member of the group of friends decides to go back into the magic video game console from “Welcome to the Jungle,” the rest follow to assist their friend in stealing back a jewel taken by a warlord in order to win the game - and keep themselves alive. This time, their avatars are switched, with the same four video game characters (The Rock, Black, Hart and Karen Gillan) playing different “real world” counterparts.
Screenwriters Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers created a film that they knew audiences would see because of its predecessors, and director Jake Kasdan did what he could with a mildly entertaining script and a mediocre plot.
Where the movie shines is its comedy: Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and The Rock have a great chemistry together as a comedic team. Slapstick humor, witty replies, and hyperbolic characterizations create many memorable laugh-out-loud moments throughout the film, and newcomer Awkwafina adds to that comedic chemistry, as well.
The movie also has two great assets in the character development of returning member Spencer’s grandfather Eddie, played in the real world by Danny DeVito, and former diner co-owner Milo, whose real-life edition is played by Danny Glover. The two must reconcile their differences and forgive each other for the falling out they had years ago, and their journey to achieve that is as heartwarming as it is filled with laughs.
But that’s about where the movie stops being good.
In his quest to find a life, unsure of himself, Spencer’s motivation to go back into the video game he knew was dangerous quest was half-baked at best, and the plot holes don’t get better from there.
One of my biggest pet peeves in various fiction mediums is the stereotypical overuse of today’s technology, such as smart phones and social media, and we see that in “Next Level.” The teenage versions of the characters are constantly using their phones, saying things like “I saw on Instagram,” or texting back and forth. It’s lazy writing, and it will also inevitably date not only the film (and dery quickly), but also the characters’ issues. Then again, the film wasn’t meant to stand the test of time, just make a quick killing at the box office before it dissolves into the next level.
Character development is also key in “Jumanji.” The main reason they’re transported is because they want (or sometimes don’t want) to grow as people, and they can do so through their avatars and the challenges they face through the video game. But when a character’s issue seems to be either insignificant or not fully-developed, they’re never given the chance to really overcome what they need to be better people. That works well for Eddie and Milo, who have some real beef they have to battle out with each other. But for Spencer and Martha, who are in a “break” in their relationship, their issues are never clearly defined, nor are they significantly developed, which makes the point of the video game nearly moot. And for the rest of the characters, they exist solely to help keep everyone alive and win the video game.
I will certainly give the screenwriters credit for their creativity and inventiveness in the development of the different places and clues in the video game. From the jungle to the desert to a mysterious pool of water, the screenwriters were creative in their approach to making the film more dynamic and interesting in its settings. And while the film also includes some boring action sequences, full of lackluster tension, there are some that are also creative and well-executed.
In totality, the film does what it set out to do: make some money at the box office while entertaining people for a couple hours - nothing more.
