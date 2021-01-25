The start of kindergarten is one of the most exciting milestones in a child’s life. It marks the end of their early childhood days and the beginning of a school career that will take them through childhood and adolescence into adulthood. It’s an exciting time for these littlest learners, and for their parents.
Even though we’re only in the first month of 2021, it’s already time to start thinking about the start of school in the fall. Registration is already open for new students, and we are planning several different activities to help our students and families become familiar with kindergarten and our school building. This year, I have the privilege of going through this process both as a parent and as principal of Scandia Elementary.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be delaying the kindergarten roundup activities that would normally happen at the end of January until a little later this spring. In the meantime, Scandia Elementary and other district schools are each holding virtual information sessions for parents of incoming kindergarteners. Parents can learn about our kindergarten program, find out what they need for registration, and have a chance to get questions answered. You can find a list of these virtual events online at www.flaschools.org/kindergarten.
Beyond the kindergarten welcome events over the next several months, parents can play quite a role in making sure their child is ready for kindergarten. Small things like showing your child the school building and coming to play on the playground during non-school hours, or encouraging independence with daily tasks like getting shoes on and off, zipping up a coat, or opening snack packages.
Our kindergarten teachers are skilled and experienced in guiding children from all backgrounds and levels of school readiness, helping them adjust to the school day and begin the process of learning. It’s amazing to watch the progress that happens between the first and last day of kindergarten.
We have already begun our outreach to families with kindergarten-age students. If you have not yet received a letter from your child’s school, please reach out to make sure that we have you on our mailing list. You can find a list and contact information for Scandia Elementary and other district schools at www.flaschools.org/schools.
During this uncertain time of pandemic, it can be difficult to think or plan for something that is so many months in the future. However, we are very hopeful that the next school year will bring a return to a consistent in-person school experience for our children. And no matter what the future holds, our skilled and experienced teachers stand ready to help their students navigate their early education.
We can’t wait to welcome our Forest Lake Ranger Class of 2034!
Julie Hull is the principal at Scandia Elementary IB school.
