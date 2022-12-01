On Jan. 3, the Minnesota Legislature will convene with the task of setting the State’s budget for the next two years. They will begin with a surplus of more than $9 billion and an unprecedented opportunity to address an underfunded public education system. In recent weeks, the Governor has reiterated one of his top priorities to “fully fund public education.” In a similar fashion, House Speaker Melissa Hortman has listed funding for public schools as a top legislative priority. With both the will and the means, now is the time to fulfill the state’s constitutional obligation to adequately fund public education. 

What exactly could it mean to fully fund public education? While public school finance is complex, for our school district and others there are three fundamental categories that must be addressed including per pupil funding, special education and transportation funding. 

Load comments