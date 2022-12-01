On Jan. 3, the Minnesota Legislature will convene with the task of setting the State’s budget for the next two years. They will begin with a surplus of more than $9 billion and an unprecedented opportunity to address an underfunded public education system. In recent weeks, the Governor has reiterated one of his top priorities to “fully fund public education.” In a similar fashion, House Speaker Melissa Hortman has listed funding for public schools as a top legislative priority. With both the will and the means, now is the time to fulfill the state’s constitutional obligation to adequately fund public education.
What exactly could it mean to fully fund public education? While public school finance is complex, for our school district and others there are three fundamental categories that must be addressed including per pupil funding, special education and transportation funding.
Today, the primary source of school funding is set at $6,863 per pupil. If the state had kept pace with inflation over the last 30 years, based on the Consumer Price Index, per-pupil funding would be $8,468. This would represent $1,605 more per pupil and more than $10 million in additional operating revenue for Forest Lake Area Schools. So, if the priority is to fully fund public schools, the Legislature should start here.
In 1975, the federal government established what is now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Act that regulates special education services for students with special needs. The law expressly states that the federal government will cover 40% of the special education cost incurred by a school district. Today, the Federal Government is covering less than 15% of school districts’ special education costs. As a result, school districts must cover these unfunded federal requirements from their general education fund, a $6.5 million cost for our district. This is what is referred to as the special education cross-subsidy.
To be clear, all students, including those receiving special education services, are general education students. Students receiving special education services need additional support to access learning and to succeed in school. Again, if the priority is to fully fund public schools, the Legislature ought to fully fund this unfunded cost.
Funding for school transportation is provided on a per pupil basis, not based on the miles a district has to drive to get students to and from school. As a result, larger geographic districts like Forest Lake Area Schools have a gap between real costs of bus transportation and the amount that is funded by the state. Transportation costs in geographically smaller districts, on the other hand, are fully funded, sometimes more than the actual cost, providing excess funding for other school districts. This broken funding formula results in close to $500,000 in uncovered transportation costs for our district. Once again, if the priority is to fully fund public schools, the Legislature should address this disparity.
Because the state and federal government have not met their obligation to fully fund public education, property owners and local business owners are left to shoulder the burden of providing necessary and critical funding through operating levies. Every year, we make do with the resources we receive, including the generous support of our community through an existing operating levy. The cost of education continues to rise. Student needs for specialized learning, mental health services and smaller learning environments strain district budgets. So, please join me in calling for this 2023 Legislature to fully fund public schools in Minnesota. The students in our schools and our community will benefit.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of the Forest Lake Area School District.
