Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Walz has closed schools until May 4th, with the possibility that this date may need to be extended. His executive order includes the expectation that schools create distance learning plans for students, provide childcare for parents who work in critical service industries, and provide breakfast and lunch for students who depend on school meals. He also stipulates that school districts will continue to receive state education funding through the end of the school year in order to carry out these expectations.
After a brief planning period for educators, our students are back to the “classroom” this week and will continue to learn through the end of the school year. On March 16th, educators began to completely pivot from brick and mortar classrooms to distance learning platforms where students will learn at home and teachers will teach from empty classrooms or at their kitchen table.
Let me pause for a moment and let this sink in.
In a two-week period of time, educators created an entirely new way of delivering instruction, engaging students and assessing learning. Educators have designed lessons and learning experiences using tools like Google Classroom and Canvas, a digital learning management software. Students will login to their digital classroom and connect with their teacher and with their classmates. Classes will gather in Google Hangout or Zoom classrooms where students will receive new instruction, ask questions, discuss with their classmates, and continue to develop meaningful connections with their teacher and their peers.
What has been abundantly clear over the last two weeks is that teachers miss their students and students miss their teacher and their classmates. While this two-week planning period was essential, educators are excited to get back to teaching and interacting with their students. The “classroom” will look very different. Yet, what remains the same is our incredibly talented and caring teachers who will continue teaching and our phenomenal students who are back to learning.
We are in unprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The stress that comes from limited social interactions and a dramatic change in one’s lifestyle is real. Families are facing uncertainty with their jobs and for some, a loss of income. During these challenging times, the school district is providing childcare for students ages 3-12 of parents who work in emergency service fields and we are partnering with the Forest Lake and Lino Lakes YMCAs who are providing childcare for students whose parents work in other critical service areas. If students need transportation, our bus drivers are picking up these students so that their parents are able to work.
Many students rely on school meals and we are making sure that students continue to receive breakfast and lunch on school days. At four schools, Wyoming Elementary, Forest View Elementary, Lino Lakes Elementary, and the High School, students are able to pick up a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch pack. We will also be adding additional meal dropoff locations throughout the school district in order to ensure that every student who needs school meals will receive a daily breakfast and lunch.
The Minnesota Legislature has been equally hard at work providing guidance and resources for school districts, businesses, and citizens across the state. I would like to particularly thank our local legislators for their compassion and resolve during these demanding times. Their service and devotion is sincerely appreciated. The Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health have provided stellar guidance for schools as we prepare for a whole new way of teaching and learning.
I am proud of our school community for their innovative spirit and the passion they have brought to this challenge. We cannot wait to reconnect with our students and we are fully confident that meaningful and authentic learning will be taking place in homes across the district.
We live in a great community and together we will thrive.
Steve Massey is the Superintendent of Forest Lake Area Public Schools.
