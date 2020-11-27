A first viewing of a 10-year financial plan was discussed by the Forest Lake City Council during its workshop session on Nov. 16. The financial plan was developed to address the city’s backlog of infrastructure projects, including roads, sewer/water, and parks and trails.
Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors shared a possible 10-year financial plan for the city that would increase the city’s tax levy on an average of 5% each year for the next 10 years, as well as increase sewer and water rates. The tax levy is projected to increase $3.5 million from 2020-2024, and just under $10 million total through 2030. How this affects homeowners largely depends on how much Forest Lake’s tax base grows. Kimmel said the levy could, but likely would not, reflect a 5% increase for citizens, but said “We’re taking a conservative approach for this projection.”
One of the major reasons for the higher levy is the city’s lack of funds available for infrastructure improvements, including road improvements and parks and trails funds.
Another projected rate increase from Kimmel’s plan is a hike in fees for stormwater management, sewer and water. In 2021, the water fund will get a 15% increase, followed by an 8% and then a 6% increase in 2022 and 2023, respectively, then maintaining a 5% increase through 2030. The stormwater management and sewer fund would each get a 3% increase from 2021-2030. The spike in the water fund was in the interest of being self-sufficient, Kimmel said. Mayor Mara Bain asked for clarifications about the broader context of why that decision was made.
“I think whenever we’re having this conversation, we need to remember we’re talking about two different user groups, because it’s not the same population using those. … I do remember we had a spike, but I don’t remember having a spike that big for 2021,” Bain said.
“Overall if you look at your utility funds in aggregate, you’re in really solid health. It’s just the water fund needs a little more help, and the sewer fund is in very strong shape. You as the governing body have a number of decisions to make on how to bring those into balance individually over time,” Kimmel said.
City Engineer Ryan Goodman said some of those funds are estimating worst-case scenarios for future construction projects.
“It’s taking a look at anything and everything we might be dealing with in the future,” Goodman said.
To an average residential property of $300,000, the impact of the increases in rates and levy would mean a $1,965.46 annual bill in 2020, compared to $2,682.53 in 2025.
“That could be offset if you continue to realize more growth in your property tax base and, No. 2, if you’re making significant investments of your capital infrastructure in exchange for those additional revenues,” Kimmel said.
Bain expressed concern that the amount of capital improvement project costs would still not be covered by the amount of increase in levy.
“I feel like we’ve got a backlog of projects and we’re trying to work ourselves out of that backlog. I was going into this perhaps overly optimistic that in 10 years we would see some recovery of that and there’d be a leveling off, and I just see a continued escalation. How far do we have to go out to find this equilibrium when we’re out of the budget woods? Or is that just not realistic?”
“As your community continues to grow, the perception of the levy required to serve that population both in providing services and building and maintaining the structure, that could change. … I understand your concern. I’d also say this is a creature of all the different assumptions we’ve made, and wanting to get an initial read from you in where are your areas of concern,” Kimmel said.
City Administrator Patrick Casey added: “It’s really the debt driving those increases. ... With those on 15-year schedules, you won’t see that leveling off for quite a while. The backlog of projects is so great that we can try to stretch it out, but the only way we can see right now to make a dent in any of this is to issue debt.”
Goodman also added that some of the road projects could be helped by state aid and franchise fees, so they wouldn’t be as dependent on levy dollars.
The city will continue discussion over the 10-year plan in upcoming workshop meetings and will approve the 2020 budget on Dec. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.