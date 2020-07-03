Three months after the beginning of distance learning, an incomplete picture still remains on how successful it was. The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot about the way education works, and attendance records and grading were two of the biggest challenges area schools faced. As schools prepare for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year under new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, what little data available paints a spotty canvas as to the successes and shortcomings of distance learning.
Attendance not easily tracked
For the three months of distance learning this school year, attendance records are inconsistent. Attendance records, which are typically taken by the presence of a student, are sent to the Minnesota Department of Education each year. During distance learning, MDE offered little guidance to educators about how to take attendance, and instead left it up to each individual district or charter. For the Forest Lake Area School District, attendance was taken differently at the secondary level than at the primary level. Students at the primary level were marked for attendance based on work completion or
parents indicating their child’s work was completed. At the secondary level, students were marked as present if they logged onto Canvas, the school’s learning management system during distance learning. All students were expected to log in each day. While attendance percentages aren’t yet available for the district, teachers offered more flexibility for students.
At Forest Lake High School and middle school, attendance during distance learning was taken on a weekly basis by teachers. All students who participated in the learning activities, like class discussions, readings, assessments, or turned in work, were marked as present. Students who did not log into the learning management system were marked as absent.
According to Forest Lake Middle School Principal J.P. Jacobson, students who requested paper versions of assignments in lieu of online work were marked as absent or present based on whether they turned their work in later or not. If a student was marked absent, that initiated a process in which staff, starting with the classroom teacher, reached out to those students to touch base and offer support if needed.
In the beginning of distance learning, Forest Lake Area High School ninth grade English teacher Alexa Anfang said they were taking attendance every day but that quickly changed due to students having to share devices, Wi-Fi issues, and parents working during the day.
“We needed to be more flexible regarding when assignments were turned in. I tracked attendance through interaction with my students, asking them to show up at least once a week for class discussions,” Anfang said. “The students wanted the interaction and the experience of being in the classroom.”
At North Lakes Academy, students were marked for attendance by asking a question, like “What did you have for breakfast?” NLA estimates its attendance was down from previous years to 85-90% during distance learning, according to Executive Director Cam Stottler.
NLA middle school music teacher Jeff Rapp dealt with challenges of attendance throughout distance learning.
“I knew I needed to keep my students moving forward with their singing and practicing their instruments. I provided one assignment each week and if they did the assignment, they were in attendance,” Rapp said. “I held optional Zoom meetings each week and a third of the students chose to come. Some kids did my lessons in the morning and some at night.”
According to LILA Executive Director Shannon Peterson, attendance was taken either at a morning meeting check in, or in a meeting of a class or small group meeting before 3 p.m. each day. If a student checks in on a daily basis in some way, like a morning meeting, a classroom, or interaction with a teacher, they were counted as present. Peterson noted that LILA provided internet to all students who didn’t have access, and therefore could more easily track daily attendance. LILA’s daily attendance averaged just over 96% during distance learning, which is approximately the same as other years. LILA’s funding is closely tied to attendance, Peterson said.
Grades not consistent
Grading also changed drastically during distance learning. MDE urged schools not to harm or punish students through grades due to circumstances out of their control and gave the recommendation to provide each student who did not meet passing requirements a grade of “P” for passing. Teachers said they struggled with finding their footing for grading during distance learning as they leaned into giving more grace in their grading.
Students at the high school were given the option to choose a letter grade or a pass/no pass grade, which could be determined up until the last day of school. Taking a pass or no pass had no impact on a student’s GPA. At both the middle school and the secondary levels, a pass/no pass grading system was put into effect. Given the challenges of distance learning, teachers leaned toward a pass grade if students were engaged in their learning and making progress. In addition, at the elementary level, classes like physical education and music were simply given no grade.
In addition to teachers lending support for struggling students, if a student was struggling, counselors met with teams of teachers to talk over which students were floundering and lent a second level of support to those families.
North Lakes Academy determined to add a pass/no pass grade for any student who ended the year with a grade below a C-, and any grade above a C- remained.
“There was certainly a transition in how standards and grading happened, but in the high school there was a strong feeling of fidelity kept to the course design and end goals,” NLA Executive Director Cam Stottler said. “NLA Elementary showed a little more grace towards tasks and completion rates as the ask was so much more difficult for younger students.”
Stottler said the students’ grades, for the most part, went well.
“Of course, some students struggled, but that is no different than any other day-to-day educational setting,” he said.
Because LILA is an International Baccelaureate school, its grading works differently.
At the lower school, grades K-5, students didn’t receive letter grades, but parents did continue to get feedback on their child’s growth based on a checklist of state standards.
“The last trimester of this school year was focused largely on keeping students on track with these things, but also with helping them understand what was happening, helping them learn how to function as a group that could still rely on each other even over the computer, and helping maintain students’ sense of being part of a learning team,” Peterson said.
Each year LILA’s upper school students receive report cards, but the final grade is based on a yearlong course based on the IB model. Teachers “leaned heavily” on the grades prior to the distance learning for those who struggled, and students could continue to improve their grades after distance learning.
“It’s hard to give formal assessments in this setting, because there’s so much out of our control,” Rodriguez said. “I evaluated how the students were and assessed them. Then I’ll meet with those kids who need more help on Google Meet. Grading is very tough in this situation.”
Distance learning may be over for the 2019-2020 school year, but it may not yet be over. Schools are preparing for a variety of scenarios for the fall, including distance learning or a hybrid of distance learning and in-person learning. An announcement by the MDE about plans for the fall is expected by July 27.
