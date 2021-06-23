The annual Ice Cream Social will return to the grounds of the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater on Thursday, July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The ice cream social is free and will feature live music, children’s games and activities, and spin art from Franconia Sculpture Park. In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. Hotdogs and brats, root beer floats, and candy will be available for purchase. For questions, email or call historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us or 651-275-7075.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.