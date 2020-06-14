Tears streamed down my little five-year old’s brown cheeks on a bright sunny fall day. I couldn’t fathom what could be bothering him, as he was loving Kindergarten at Lino Lakes. I sat down next to him and asked him what’s wrong. He mumbled through hiccups that a little girl on the bus told him he needed to change his skin color, eye color, nose, and hair kind and he was sad because he didn’t know how to do that.
My heart broke. I knew this journey was going to be hard. I just thought we had more time. I thought I was going to be able to tell him how handsome he is, and that his father was going to able to tell him how strong he is, for just a few more years and more times before the outside world was going to tell him he wasn’t.
I know the little girl was probably just pointing out all the differences she saw between herself and my little boy – it was probably “harmless.” And she’ll probably never remember that day or think of it again. But my son, after that day, wishes he had green eyes. He likes to keep his hair cut short so the curls stay away. Three years later, on the days we have heart-to-hearts, he tells me he wishes he didn’t have to be brown.
I grew up here and went to school here. I loved it here, so much so that I convinced my husband to leave Atlanta and move here to raise our three sons because “it’s safer, the opportunities are bigger, the people are nicer, the schools are better” – I just didn’t count on the racism.
Unfortunately, the situation on the bus isn’t the only time my two children have had to deal with racism at school. It’s happened more times than any 8-year-old and 7-year-old should have to deal with. I mean, both have been told they aren’t allowed to use the drinking fountain in 2020, for goodness sake. And this is in their own community, where they should feel safe.
These things have happened even in the last year and half, when the district has made a valiant effort to change course, to make a new future. It’s created groups and programs and even built a strategic plan based on equity, but at the end of the day, it takes each of you and your hearts to show up and take a stand.
I think about in 10 years when my boys become teenagers, and they have driver’s licenses and they leave our nest. If they experience this as young black boys, why wouldn’t they experience racism as young black teenagers? As young black adults? As young black men? As black men?
Racism is a hard word to read, it’s a hard word to hear, it’s a hard word to feel. But unfortunately, it’s at the core of every interaction that leads to an unjust death of a black man at the hands of a police officer. And my fear is one day it could be our son.
Instead people say, “Don’t worry, you live far from the cities.” “Don’t worry, it’s like one in a million.” “Don’t worry, everyone loves him.” “Don’t worry, they’re not that dark.” “Don’t worry, you’ll raise them right.”
But I worry.
I worry because no matter how far away from the cities we live, prejudice is everywhere. I worry because George Floyd was one in 325 million. I worry because not enough people love them. I worry because no matter the shade of brown, it isn’t white. I worry because regardless of how my husband and I raise them, they’re judged by the color of their skin before the content of their character.
April Eagan is a Ham Lake resident whose children attend schools in Forest Lake. Eagan participated in the Forest Lake Everyone Belongs project, a joint project from the Forest Lake Area School District, the YMCA Equity Innovation Center, and area cities and townships. The project, which took place last fall, included three learning sessions around the topic of equity on the topics of diversity, culture, and unconscious bias.
