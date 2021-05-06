The North Lakes Academy cross-country teams put together a solid performance at the Class A Section 5 meet held at Spring Brook Golf Course in Mora.
The boys race, which was run on Thursday, Oct. 15, saw the Huskies place 18th with 518 points. Annandale won the team title with 47 points.
Leading the way for NLA was freshman Matthew Hudson, whose time of 20:52.6 was good for 82nd place. Next was sophomore Austin Amborn, who placed 95th, followed by freshmen Marco Rodriguez (111th place), William Richards (118th) and sophomore Charles Weiss in 128th.
The next day the North Lakes Academy girls placed 12th with 307 points, 2 points ahead of Pine City. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted won the meet in a tiebreaker with St. Cloud Cathedral.
The Huskies were led by freshman Isabelle Yuhanna, who placed 42nd individually with a time of 22:20.7. Seventh grader Lily Johnson was next with a time of 22:24.5, followed by another seventh grader, Lauren Stemper, in 58th. Junior Rose Obst placed 76th while seventh grader Alice Welciek took 111th to round out the NLA scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.