Fran Miron is a fourth-generation dairy and crop farmer
Fran Miron of Hugo was reelected to a three-year term on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors to represent District V during the 101st Annual Meeting in Bloomington on Nov. 22. District V includes the counties of Anoka, Benton-Mille Lacs, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Kanabec-Isanti, Pine, Sherburne, Washington-Ramsey and Wright. Minnesota Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state.
Miron is a fourth-generation dairy and crop farmer in partnership with his sons Andrew and Paul and daughter-in-laws Kristy and Stacey.
“It is a privilege to represent the county Farm Bureaus within district V as it relates to our focus areas of policy, leadership development and the positive image of agriculture,” Miron said in a press release. “It is great to work with the tremendous leaders we have at the local level and see their passion for Farm Bureau activities.”
