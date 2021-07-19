Former Forest Lake softball standout Olivia Howe was named a Third Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

A junior at St. Scholastica, Howe was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Player and Pitcher of the Year.

At the plate, Howe broke the school records for batting average (.545), hits (66) and slugging percentage (.950) and tied the single-season mark with 56 RBIs.

Howe, who also was named to the All-Midwest Region first team, led the Saints in doubles (17), triples (four) and home runs (eight).

In the pitcher’s circle, Howe finished second in the UMAC with a 1.83 ERA in league contests with seven victories and three shutouts. For the season she claimed 16 victories and ranked among the national leaders in complete games (19) and shutouts (six).

