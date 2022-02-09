Leif Nordgren of the U.S. shoots on target during a warmup prior to the men's 10km sprint competition at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Forest Lake native Leif Nordgren has been representing the United State in the biathlon competition in the Winter Olympic Games currently taking place in Beijing, China.
The 32-year-old Nordgren, who grew up in Marine on St. Croix, placed 87th in the 20-kilometer individual race competed at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 8. He finished 10:42.4 seconds behind gold medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet of France.
Nordgren, who graduated from Forest Lake Area High School in 2007, is next scheduled to compete in the men’s 10-kilometer sprint on Saturday, Feb. 12 that will begin at 3 a.m. local time.
The next day he is expected to compete in the men’s 12.5-kilometer pursuit starting at 4:45 a.m. local time, and the men’s 4x7.5-kilometer relay will start at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The final biathlon event for the men is the 15-kilometer mass state scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 a.m.
All of the races will be shown on NBC’s Peacock Network and NBCOlympics.com. The men’s 10K sprint also is expected to be shown on USA Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.