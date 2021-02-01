Growing up, my family thought of cars as a mode of transportation. Period. We didn’t care what they looked like. There was no way any of us would “waste” our money buying a new car--we all believed that they lost 20% of their value as they were driven off the lot. For me, they were simply a practical way to get from Point A to Point B. For my family, this was the “right” way to think about vehicles. Later, I learned that others felt differently. For example, a real estate agent explained to me that her car was essentially her office and that it needed to instill confidence in her clients as she drove them around. For her, that was the “right” way to think about a car. I was astonished to learn that my (now) husband received a car as a reward for finishing college. For his parents, the “right” way to think of a new car was one way to show their love and pride.
So, before I had even heard of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Organization or had any idea that I would be a teacher, let alone the leader of an IB school, I had learned a critical part of the IB mission statement: “Other people, with their differences, can also be right.”
My challenge, as I interact with people across the country and around the world, noticing differences small and large, is to always try to think, “that’s different,” with sincere wonder and interest rather than judgment.
As part of the IB, LILA teachers incorporate into their teaching the principle of multiple “right ways’’ to do something. It becomes second nature to remember that, yes, other ways can also be right, and to remain open-minded about that. A challenge is to know if and where to draw a line.
Is it “right” that different people have learned how to divide using different methods? Sure! Interesting!
Is it right if people say 2+2=5? Absolutely not. That crosses a line.
Though different ways of doing things can be right for other people, countries, and cultures, it does not mean that all different ways are right. To be clear, statements and actions that are based on falsehoods, tear other people down, are discriminatory, instill fear, or break laws are not acceptable; they cross the line.
Applying that rule to the current situation in the United States:
Is it right that many people voted for a different candidate from us? Yes! Interesting!
Is it ok that we have different views from our friends and neighbors about how to form “a more perfect union,” as our Constitution declares? Certainly. Struggle, discourse, and disagreement are at the heart of a strong democracy.
Is it right that a violent mob stormed the US Capitol and staged insurrections at many state capitals across the country as well, often brandishing white supremacist images including swastikas and confederate flags? No. That crosses a line.
So what is a teacher to do when students ask about these things? Of course, it depends on the mental and emotional state of the student, the urgency with which it’s asked, and the age and subject matter of the class, among other factors. But sometimes these discussions are appropriate. At these times, teachers are challenged to continue to follow the MN Teachers’ Code of Ethics, managing the discussion so that the classroom environment remains “conducive to learning,” and to “not deliberately suppress or distort subject matter.” In other words, teachers cannot hide facts, nor can they allow students to continue to state things that are inaccurate. Just like they cannot let first graders move to second grade thinking 2+2=5, teachers cannot let students finish high school civics believing things in opposition to facts. Teachers encourage students to ask questions and state opinions followed by verified facts and sources. When necessary, additional research is required.
If we want to support our fledgling democracy as the “right” way forward for our country, more of us need to engage in civic responsibility and inform ourselves about issues. We must support the tenets of our democratic system, including free and fair elections, a peaceful transfer of power, and the checks and balances exercised in our three branches of government. We need to pay attention to those running for office and what they stand for and believe in so that by voting, we can improve our democracy with each election.
At LILA, these are our intentions for our students, and we provide opportunities for them to practice from preschool through high school. LILA recently sent six students to the annual four-day YMCA Youth In Government conference that included over 600 students from across Minnesota. Three LILA students held leadership positions and two more earned Distinguished Delegate awards. These students were able to simulate democracy in action, being assigned to represent random sides of various recent newsworthy court cases. In the words of Jennifer May, parent, LILA School Board VP, and Youth in Government volunteer leader, “The Youth in Government motto ‘Democracy must be learned by each generation’ aligns perfectly with an International Baccalaureate education. Each of us sees the world differently - we see it through our own individual experiences. When students combine the IB attributes of knowledge, being principled, open-mindedness, and caring, they expand their understanding of their own beliefs and opinions while collaborating with, and appreciating those, who view the world differently.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
