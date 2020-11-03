12:30 a.m., Nov. 4
With all 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley will keep her spot as the Minnesota State Senator in District 39. Housley received 52.97% of the vote with 29,213 total votes. DFL challenger Josiah Hill received 46.95% of the vote with 25,892 votes. There were 45 write-in votes.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
