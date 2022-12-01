History.jpg

Minno Banta stands by his dairy truck in downtown Forest Lake in 1925. In 1924, a quart of milk in stores cost $0.08 and home delivery was $0.10. 

 Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society

Dairy farmers delivered milk in rain, snow and sleet

A gallon of milk usually comes in a plastic jug or even a plastic bag, but in times gone by, a helping of milk might have come in a tin can or in glass bottles delivered to your doorstep. The milkman was an important position in those times. Sometimes they would carry other dairy products, such as sour cream, butter and cheese. 

