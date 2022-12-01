Dairy farmers delivered milk in rain, snow and sleet
A gallon of milk usually comes in a plastic jug or even a plastic bag, but in times gone by, a helping of milk might have come in a tin can or in glass bottles delivered to your doorstep. The milkman was an important position in those times. Sometimes they would carry other dairy products, such as sour cream, butter and cheese.
Isaac Banta began one of the earliest dairies in the area in 1905. Most of his deliveries were in tin pails. He stayed with the business for a couple of years and then gave it up for another line of work. However, the Banta family was not done with the dairy business.
Ben Banta, son of Isaac, purchased the Charles Johnson Dairy on Lake Street in 1920. Minno and Carryll Banta, Ben’s brothers, also joined the business. Deliveries were made from the family farm about 2 1/2 miles north of Forest Lake to area residents and the cottages and summer resorts around Forest Lake, which included the Mary Davis Sunshine Lodge and the Vets Camp on Big Marine Lake.
The Bantas’ delivery mode in 1921 was via a model-T Ford panel truck. When the weather was plagued by snowstorms, horses and mules were used to plow the roads so dairy products could be delivered. Only once did the family miss a day of deliveries – that was in 1936 when the temperature was 47 degrees below zero.
In 1942, after 22 years in business and two Bantas being drafted into the service, the dairy business was sold.
Inez and Charles Kannady operated another popular early dairy in Forest Lake. The couple was married on Aug., 25, 1900, and moved to Forest Lake. Kannady was in the mercantile business with A.F. Walker when the mercantile burned in a large downtown fire in 1901. Kannady then tried his hand in the livery business and was successful until another fire raged through his stable, killing five horses. By 1918, the Kannadys were in the dairy business in Forest Lake. They delivered milk around town in a buggy pulled by their faithful horse, Cola. Later they used a Model-T and Model-A to deliver products to the residents of the area.
The entire family was involved with the business, including children Laura, Harold and Eva. When Charles suffered a heart attack and was unable to work, Inez and the children carried on the business, with extra help from local school children. Charles died in 1941, and with his death, the dairy business and the herd of cows were sold. Inez died three years later.
There were several other dairies that served the Forest Lake area, including the Green Lawn Dairy, owned by the Virgil Boody family from 1930 to 1945, and the Sunshine Dairy, owned by Don Lundgren.
The dairy businesses in the region have come and gone. Many now only get their dairy products from big grocery stores, and the time of the milkman has run its course, but it was an important part of everyday life that the pages of history will remember forever.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
