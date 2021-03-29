Washington County Historical Center begins construction on new location
The Washington County Historical society is now in the construction phase of building the Washington County Heritage Center that will feature exhibits on St. Croix’s valley history.
The Heritage Center will include three large galleries, storage area, classroom, research center, and a retail center, WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said. One of the first exhibits will be on photographer John Runk.
“(Runk) died in 1964 and he left us a legacy of thousands of photos in his collection that are still used today,” Peterson said.
Another of the exhibits will feature fashions comparing trends from 100 years apart.
“We’re going to have fashions from the 1860s next to fashions from the 1960s,” Peterson said. “So we will have a Civil War uniform next to a Vietnam War; a gown from the 1860s (will be placed) next to a dress from the 1960s. It’s just going to be a great comparison.”
When WCHS opens the center, its largest gallery will feature the state’s lumber industry called “From the Woods to the World.”
The exhibit will feature how logging impacted Stillwater, but also show how timber harvesting in the St. Croix Valley influenced the world.
“It affected people that you don’t realize like farmers in Woodberry who would sell all of their crops to lumber companies,” Peterson said.
The impact of timber is still celebrated in Stillwater with the annual Lumberjack Days festival.
The society plans on having the lumber exhibit in the space for at least 20 years.
Other exhibits will feature displays on Native Americans and Black baseball in Washington County.
Moving forward
What’s under construction currently is only phase one of the project. Phase two is creating a new entryway, creating a large storage area and replacing roofing units.
“Phase one is to open first to get some people excited and hopefully get some admissions making the building pay for itself, and putting some of that money aside for phase two,” Peterson said.
One of the aspects of the building Peterson is most excited for is that WCHS will gain more storage.
“The storage is my baby, I want the storage so bad,” Peterson said.
However, more storage will have to hold off until the second phase of the project.
“It’s more important to get the building open and get the public coming through,” Peterson said. “That way we can generate a lot of interest; generate a lot of income and we can move forward with the project.”
One storage room will be used to store large artifacts such as the WCHS’s bateau, which is already being stored in the future heritage site.
Bateaus were built in mass quantities during the lumber industry’s heyday.
“Lumbermen would be in the bateaus, and they float alongside the column of logs in the water, making sure the logs don’t go off and get on the shores,” Peterson said. “Usually at the end of the season the bateaus were burned.”
For an unknown reason WCHS’s 1890s bateau was spared.
“This was actually used in the lumberjack parade days and so forth,” Peterson said while standing next to WCHS’ bateau. “This is a good piece of history. A piece of history we don’t (entirely) know, but it tells a story. These are the stories of our history that we want to get out.”
In addition to the bateau, WCHS has a canoe, bicycles and a washing machine of significant historical value.
“But they’re locked up … and we can’t even get to them right now,” Peterson said. “So this is going to help us immensely.”
The artifacts are “a tangible piece of our history that tells the story,” Peterson said. “A washing machine might be a washing machine, but who used it? Where was it? When was it? Whose clothes were washed?”
The society owns a washing machine that was used at Cedarhurst Mansion in Cottage Grove where four U.S. presidents stayed at in the early 20th century.
“Did that washing machine wash presidential underwear?” Peterson pondered.
Looking back
The Historical Society purchased the future home of the Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., in 2013 and leased the building to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for use as their headquarters overseeing the construction of the new St. Croix River crossing.
“So MnDoT would move in and they would be giving us our mortgage money plus a lot more,” Peterson said. “So with that lease along with a couple generous grants from foundations we were able to pay this building off in less than two years.”
After MnDoT left, the Historical Society contracted with architectural firm MSR Design in Minneapolis to design a museum for Washington County. MSR Design designed the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis for the Minnesota Historical Society.
The Fred C. & Katherine B. Andersen Foundation gave a lead grant to the Historical Society for $1 million dollars for the project. Other foundations followed with gifts toward the $5 million dollar goal for the project. St. Croix cities and townships are in support of the project. A few have given financial backing.
Peterson said the COVID-19 pandemic lost nearly the entire year of fundraising, and it is short about $250,000, but Peterson is hopeful that as vaccinations ramp up, and the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will ease, and the organization can do more fundraising to close the budget shortfall.
“We are still short money even on phase one,” Peterson said. “So we’re hoping to generate some interest, and generate more income. We are still sending out requests to family foundations throughout the St. Croix Valley and throughout Minnesota.”
Peterson expects the center to open in November or October, but notes unexpected issues may slow the center’s progress.
WCHS is accepting donations, to donate visit WCHS’s website at wchsmn.org.
