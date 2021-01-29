The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55+ driver discount refresher course on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Completion of the class will save those who participate up to 10% on their auto insurance. To maintain the discount, seniors must complete a four-hour refresher every three years.

The four-hour Zoom course provides driver, traffic and vehicle safety information, including changes to laws and new technology. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety.

The cost of the course is $24. For more information or to register, visit mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

