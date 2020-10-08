City finally sees expansion of high-speed internet
It’s been years in the making, and often slow going — much like the most of the city’s previous internet services itself — but high-speed internet is making its way into more of Scandia.
The city, like much of rural Minnesota, has struggled to bring in high-speed internet services due to its rural nature and the high expense of high-speed internet, but an effort led by a grassroots group led by Council Member Steve Kronmiller, in coordination with city, Midco Services, and with help from Minnesota Rep. Bob Dettmer (District 39A) and Sen. Karin Housley (District 39), brought in the technology. Before the expansion, just 44% of the city had high-speed internet, and by the end of October, 58% should have access to high-speed internet through Midco.
When Kronmiller ran for the city council in 2016, he heard many people complain about the issue. From there, he founded a grassroots effort he titled the Internet Focus Group, which became a group of a dozen people, who over the next several years, worked on surveying the community and working with leaders to help improve the city’s internet service. Both Midco Services and Frontier Communications were in the city, but both at the time did not offer high-speed service. Frontier has been fraught with customer service complaints and been the subject of investigations regarding billing practices. (The company has since settled with the state of Minnesota in regards to this matter.)
“We began talking with Midco and Frontier to see what their plans were for expanding internet,” Kronmiller said. “We discovered really how difficult of a challenge it is for the internet providers to effectively expand their networks.”
Deciding the group needed someone to help guide next steps, Kronmiller reached out to Bill Coleman of the Blandin Foundation.
“He travels around the state and helps communities like ours understand how to go about the process of bringing internet to their community and expanding it,” Kronmiller said.
A grant helped the group pay for its work with Coleman, which began with a survey to document the level of the problem and the level of support within the community for city action. From those surveys, Kronmiller said the focus group found that roughly only half of the citizens of Scandia had reliable high-speed internet, and 85% of the respondents to the survey felt the city of Scandia had a duty to help find ways to solve the problem.
“With that in hand, the next step was to try to understand what it might cost to complete that effort,” Kronmiller said.
Another grant helped pay for a feasibility study using Consolidated Telephone Cooperative out of Brainerd as a potential partner.
“From the study, we learned an awful lot of things. We have 125 miles of road and we have 125 more miles of driveways. And internet is extremely expensive, so the cost they came up with is $13.3 million to deliver a fiber-to-home solution in Scandia. That’s given the fact we only have about 1,900 homes; it’s a pretty expensive solution,” Kronmiller said, adding that would equal to about $7,000 per home.
A request for bids was sent to eight internet companies, and just two responded: Frontier Communications, and CTC out of Brainerd with their original $13.3 million plan.
That’s when Kronmiller went to Dettmer for help. Dettmer originally wrote up a piece of legislation regarding city tax laws in this arena, but thought this would be best handled between the city and potential providers, and brought in Midco, which had not submitted a proposal, to discuss options with Scandia’s council in his office.
“At that point, I just brought them together and let them work it out,” Dettmer said. “Anytime you can get people to work something out without legislation, the better.”
Representatives from Midco had originally declined to respond due to what they believed the request for bids was, but indicated interest in working with the city when they realized there was flexibility in its approach, which included a hybrid fiberoptic and coax-cable hookup, compared to a completely fiberoptic approach.
“[A Midco representative] goes, ‘Well, how do we get involved? We can do it for you,” Kronmiller said.
Midco submitted a last-minute proposal, though it was lacking in detail, and discussion at the city council level ramped up to full speed, debating which proposal was best and how to proceed.
While Kronmiller wanted to take a slower approach to the decision and flesh out more details of the proposals from Midco, Council Member Patti Ray had ran her 2018 campaign on the need for high-speed internet and urged the council to apply for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development grant for the high-speed internet.
The council approved applying for the grant and accepting the proposal with Midco in a split vote this summer; Kronmiller voted against, preferring to wait for further details in the proposals from Midco and CTC.
“I wanted to move forward with a DEED grant and he wanted to study, and I just thought people waited long enough,” Ray said.
The state will fund $510,485 (50%) of the project cost; Midco has committed $350,400 (34%); and the city of Scandia will pay $160,085 (16%). All property owners in Scandia will contribute approximately $21.80 for every $100,000 in property value in 2020 to support this expansion. Current tax law requires every resident to assist in the payment for the service, which is one of the greatest concerns for Kronmiller. For Ray, it was a matter of urgency.
“I think it was a good decision on the council’s part to move forward. We had waited long enough, we had missed so many deed grants since 2014 that the city hadn’t applied for.
“We at least needed to try for a DEED grant,” Ray said.
To the council’s and Midco representatives’ surprise, the city was awarded the grant on its first application, and work began this summer.
“They’ve told us how lucky we are, and we feel that way as well,” Ray said.
The expansion of Midco’s services into Scandia come at a time when more families are needing internet access due to the pandemic, as more adults are working from home offices and children are utilizing online services for education.
“We have students in Scandia that are falling behind in school because their classmates have access to high-speed internet and the schools require homework to be done over the internet,” Kronmiller said. “And our students suffer from really poor internet, to a large degree. It’s a huge economic benefit to the community and a personal benefit to everyone I can talk to, which is why I think it’s OK that the people who already have high-speed internet can help support others as long as the cost is reasonable.
“The pandemic has created a sense of urgency is important. The CTC plans would’ve been rolled out in a year and half. The path we’re taking right now is a four-to-five-year journey. So it complicates things a little bit. But again, I look at the cost/benefit of spending of taxpayer dollars,” Kronmiller said.
“It’s so important to expand this. It benefits everyone. … I think it’s as important as roads. It is the digital highway. It’s how commerce comes and goes from Scandia,” Ray said.
A new city-sponsored Internet Steering Committee now has six members that will help guide the expansion, which is expected to be completed by 2024.
The cost of the ongoing project is unknown, but the city continues to apply for grants to help pay for the cost. The city will be applying for the same DEED grant as it did last year, but is concerned about the heightened need across rural Minnesota due to the pandemic bringing in more competition for those same dollars. There is also a federal grant available that would require no funds from the city, though that grant is specific to companies and not municipalities, which means in order for Scandia to benefit from those dollars, Midco would need to apply for the grant with the intention of utilizing the funds for the Scandia expansion.
Regardless, Kronmiller is proud of the accomplishments thus far.
“I’m very excited for the prospects and how far we’ve come. Internet has become a necessity in our society. When I graduated from college, there was no such thing, and today you can’t hardly live without it,” he said.
