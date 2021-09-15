The Forest Lake Area High School locked down students this morning, Sept. 15, following allegations that a student told others about a weapon in a car at the school parking lot.
Students reported the alleged conversation to faculty members, resulting in a school-wide lockdown, according to a release to parents from Forest Lake Area Schools administration.
The Forest Lake Police Department searched for the alleged weapon, but nothing was found at the high school. The student who told others of the alleged weapon was detained as police continued to investigate the case.
After consulting with FLPD, school officials determined there was no additional threat and lifted the lockdown for students to continue with the school day, according to the release.
Any further updates will be reported as details become available.
